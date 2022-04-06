The Wood River High School will host the 2nd annual Mini-Wolverine Sports Camp featuring four sports for both boys and girls from May 31-June 3.
All camps will be held at Wood River High School.
The camp will be coached by varsity head coaches and high school student-athletes. This multi-sport camp will teach team rules, team unity and sportsmanship of basketball, soccer, volleyball and football. Each participant will have the option to choose three of the four sports available.
Kids will have a chance to learn from varsity high school coaches and varsity players, all while forming bonds. This is also an opportunity for coaches and players to help build interest in their sport. All proceeds will go to the specific sports programs within Wood River High School.
This camp is intended for first-grade through eighth-grade students and will not turn any child away as financial assistance is available. Snacks will be provided, and each camper will receive a camp T-shirt. WRHS students are also encouraged to be camp counselors.
Prices are $40 for one sport or $100 for three.
Through the May 31-June 3 dates, times will vary for each sport per day:
- Boys and Girls basketball is 8:30-10 a.m. at the WRHS Gymnasium.
- Boys and Girls soccer is 10:30 a.m.-noon. at the WRHS Soccer Fields.
- Volleyball is 12:30-2 p.m. at the WRHS Gymnasium.
- Football is 12:30-2 p.m. at the WRHS Football field.
For more information, contact WRHS varsity volleyball head coach Kristyn Rutland at krutland12@gmail.com. ￼
