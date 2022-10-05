For many centuries in the Old World, large white dogs of various breeds have protected bands of sheep from predators. That tradition has been continued in the Wood River Valley.
Guard dogs used in the Western United States include the great Pyrenees from France and Spain, the akbash from Turkey, the maremma from Italy and the Polish tatra from Poland. They often reach 24-28 inches tall and weigh 100-130 pounds.
The most common breed in the Wood River Valley, whether pure-bred or in mixes, is the great Pyrenees. In their native France, they are “le chien de Montagne des Pyrenees” or “le chien des Pyrenees.”
“Whatever the name, it is a beautiful, primarily white dog with a ‘certain elegance’ which for centuries has been the working associate of peasant shepherds high on the mountain slopes,” the Great Pyrenees Club of America states on its website.
According to the club, the breed likely evolved from a group of principally white mountain-flock guard dogs that originated about 10,000 years ago in Asia Minor. The club states that those dogs probably arrived in the Pyrenees Mountains, which straddle the border between France and Spain, with their shepherds and domestic sheep about 3,000 B.C.
The club notes that in 1407, French writings tell of the usefulness of the “great dogs of the mountains” as guardians of the Chateau fort de Lourdes in the central Pyrenees. In 1675, they were adopted as the royal dog of France and subsequently became much sought after by nobility. In 1850, Britain’s Queen Victoria owned a Pyrenean mountain dog.
In 1931, several great Pyrenees dogs were imported to the United States by a breeder. The American Kennel Club accorded the breed official recognition in 1933.
Rancher John Peavey, who owns the Flat Top Sheep Co. near Carey, said he owns between 20 and 25 guard dogs, of mostly great Pyrenees ancestry.
“They all perform exceptionally well,” he said. “They’re really dedicated.”
The dogs have been bred to be instinctively protective. Peavey said he puts puppies into a pen with lambs for about two months to bond them with sheep; after that, they naturally start guarding.
He said that about four dogs accompany each band of sheep. He said the guard dogs are adept at chasing off coyotes.
“Two or three big white dogs can easily kill a coyote. But if they’re barking at them, the coyotes are going to take off,” he said.
Peavey said he initially tried to minimize dog-human contact to maintain working dogs and not pets. However, he said, he soon learned that the dogs were more obedient if they had some contact with people.
“We try to socialize a little more with human relationships,” he said. “They want to be petted and told that we appreciate them. That relationship is a delightful part of ranching.” ￼
