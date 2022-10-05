white guard dog

Several closely related breeds of large white guard dogs, like this one in Croy Canyon west of Hailey, are used to protect sheep in the Wood River Valley. There appears to be uncertainty as to why the dogs are white, with theories pointing to that color being less threatening to sheep, more difficult to spot by predators and easier to identify by herders.

 Express photos by Roland Lane

For many centuries in the Old World, large white dogs of various breeds have protected bands of sheep from predators. That tradition has been continued in the Wood River Valley.

Guard dogs used in the Western United States include the great Pyrenees from France and Spain, the akbash from Turkey, the maremma from Italy and the Polish tatra from Poland. They often reach 24-28 inches tall and weigh 100-130 pounds.

The most common breed in the Wood River Valley, whether pure-bred or in mixes, is the great Pyrenees. In their native France, they are “le chien de Montagne des Pyrenees” or “le chien des Pyrenees.”

gmoore@mtexpress.com

