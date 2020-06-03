The Hailey City Council decided May 26 to hold The Hunger Coalition’s Lunch in the Park program this summer.
The city’s Lunch in the Park program, a collaboration between The Hunger Coalition and the Blaine County School District, is being held at Kiwanis Park from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on weekdays through Aug. 14.
The program—which launched May 26—is expected to provide between 40 and 120 children with healthy sack lunches every day.
Hunger Coalition Program Coordinator Sloan Storey said that due to COVID-19 concerns, Lunch in the Park and Bloom Truck food programs will take a “grab ’n’ go” approach this year. Enrichment activities that used to take place over lunch hour will be replaced with take-home activity kits, she said.
“We’re asking kids and their parents to wear masks if they own one, to wait 6 feet apart when they’re waiting to receive their lunch and to not congregate at the park during the lunch hour,” she said.
Last year, around two dozen partners, including Boulder Mountain Clayworks and St. Luke’s Nutrition, provided free programming for Lunch in the Park. Several organizations are still providing take-home kits this year, Storey said.
