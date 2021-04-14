Wading through the COVID-19 pandemic was long and grueling, and now with summer right around the corner, kids can look forward to wading in rivers and streams to catch some rainbow trout on the fly.
Lost River Outfitters’ 2021 kids summer fishing camp is making a return with some small changes.
Now in its 17th year, the long-awaited camp will take place June 14 through Aug. 31 for ages 7-12.
Lost River requires three sign-ups per day to hold the daily camp, which runs Monday through Friday.
Each session is four hours long by reservation.
The pricing structure is $200 per child; $100 per child for a pair of two; and $97.50 per child for a group of campers (3-4 campers) with a maximum of four campers per guide.
There will also be special camps available for a group (3-4 campers).
The price includes a temporary license—if needed—and gear such as flies, rods and waders.
Camp attendees will learn wading safety, casting, streamside etiquette and how to release fish.
Kids must bring sunglasses, a snack, sunscreen, a hat, a good attitude, correct clothing for weather and fishing gear if owned. Dogs are not permitted to attend with children. Parents are also not allowed.
Reservations are required. Sign up two days in advance because slots fill up quickly.
For details or to make a reservation, contact Lost River Outfitters 208-726-1706 or online at www.lostriveroutfitters.com.
