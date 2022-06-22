Outdoor live music and summertime go hand in hand. However, what sets the Wood River Valley apart is that much of it is offered for free.
Here’s a look at some of the main events:
SUN VALLEY MUSIC FESTIVAL
The Sun Valley Music Festival is the largest privately funded, admission-free classical music festival in the United States.
For 37 years, as warm summer breezes flow through Sun Valley Resort, concert musicians from all around the world ready their instruments to provide state-of-the-art orchestrations.
This year, the festival will come to the Sun Valley Pavilion from July 24-Aug. 18. For its 38th season, there will be 14 free concerts.
Alasdair Neale returns as music director.
“We are delighted to present once again a series of orchestral and chamber performances of the highest caliber from an all-star orchestra and top-notch soloists, free of charge, all in a setting of breathtaking beauty,” Neale said. “The joy of music connects our community and brings us together in the majestic surroundings of the Sun Valley Pavilion.”
Beethoven’s “Emperor” Concerto —
Sunday, July 24As a part of this year’s focus on contemporary composers, the season will kick off with Jessie Montgomery’s “Banner,” a fresh arrangement on the traditional “Star-Spangled Banner.” Then, Orion Wiess will take on one of the most famous piano concertos ever: Beethoven’s “Emperor.”
The Lighter Side of Tchaikovsky and Schubert — Tuesday, July 26
Principal cellist Amos Yang is featured as a soloist for Tchaikovsky’s Rococo Variations. To keep the buoyancy, they will also perform Schubert’s Symphony No. 5.
Orion Weiss with Festival Musicians — Thursday, July 28
Orion Weiss and the festival’s principal keyboard player, Peter Henderson, will perform Schubert’s transcendent “Fantasy for Piano, for four hands.” Afterwards, Weiss will join festival musicians in Schumann’s Piano Quintet in E-flat Major.
Stories and Poems — Friday, July 29
The Festival Chamber Orchestra will perform the complete ballet score of Maurice Ravel’s “Mother Goose,” a setting of five fairy tales. Tenor Nicholas Phan and Principal Horn William VerMeulen will share a musical conversation with Britten’s elegant serenade for tenor, horn and strings.
Beethoven’s “Pastoral” Symphony —
Tuesday, Aug. 2Beethoven’s “Pastoral” Symphony is a sonic tapestry with imitations of bird calls, a babbling brook, a thunderstorm and a shepherd’s song. They will finish the show with Beethoven’s Leonore Overture No. 3.
Trifonov Plays Brahms — Thursday, Aug. 4
Grammy Award-winning pianist Daniil Trifonov will perform Brahms’s epic Piano Concerto No. 2, the longest and one of the most difficult of piano concerti in the standard repertoire. The Times of London called Trifonov “the most astounding pianist of our age.”
Hidden Gems — Saturday, Aug. 6
Drawing inspiration from Andalusian folk music and traditional flamenco rhythms, Spanish composer Manuel de Falla’s scored the 12-minute ballet to “The Three-Cornered Hat.” Principal Trumpet Andrew McCandless will perform Canadian composer John Estacio’s Trumpet Concerto. The show ends with José Pablo Moncayo’s rowsing “Huapango.”
Elgar Symphony No. 1 — Monday, Aug. 8
This symphony was an instant hit and its popularity has endured. More than 10 recordings of it have been released in the first decade of the 21st century.
Josefowicz Plays Stravinsky —
Tuesday, Aug. 9The show opens with Lili Boulanger’s graceful “Of a Spring Morning.” Leila Josefowicz will perform Stravinsky’s Violin Concerto, a piece with electric vibrancy and Baroque overtones. The show closes with Tchaikovsky’s catchy, authentic “Capriccio Italien.”
Bronfman Quartet Plays Brahms and Haydn — Thursday, Aug. 11
The festival’s string quartet will perform Brahms’s String Quartet No. 2, a full battle over a composition. Afterward, they will play Haydn’s Quartet Op. 76, No. 2, a deliberate yet buoyant piece.
Time For Three and Gabriela Lena Frank: Three Latin American Dances
for Orchestra — Saturday, Aug. 13Be prepared to have your minds blown with this night of musical fusion magic. Grammy-nominated composer Gabriela Lena Frank will team up with progressive bluegrass group Time for Three. They will perform “Contact,” a work co-commissioned by the festival from Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Kevin Puts.
Pops Night and Lawn Party —
Sunday, Aug. 14This night features double trouble for its conductors. First, Neale will conduct a standard Pops Night Tribute to the Armed Forces. Then, guest conductor Andy Einhorn will lead the Festival Orchestra for “The Best of Americana,” with favorite pieces from film, Broadway and beloved composers. Two Broadway singers will join. After the show, be prepared to cut a rug for the festival’s third annual lawn party.
Hornucopia — Tuesday, Aug. 16
Sixteen of the country’s greatest horn players will meet on the Pavilion stage to perform arrangements of songs ranging from classical to jazz to rock ‘n’ roll with a thundering rhythm section behind them.
Alpine Symphony — Thursday, Aug. 18
Richard Strauss’s opulent piece details a day spent hiking in the Alps through music. In the melodies, listeners can visualize forests, brooks, waterfalls, meadows, pastures, glaciers and storms, not unlike Sun Valley itself. In order to achieve this vivid imagery, the orchestra includes 16 horns, an organ, a wind machine, a heckelphone and a thunder sheet.
KETCH’EM ALIVE
Since the turn of the century, Ketch’em Alive has been one of the most iconic events in the Wood River Valley, a place where locals and tourists can join and enjoy a superb soundtrack. Their 2022 lineup offers something for every flavor of music fan.
The music will be offered Tuesdays, June 28-Aug. 16, at 6:30 p.m., in Ketchum’s Forest Service Park. Sway in the sunshine, enjoy a cold beer or tasty snack, and catch up with some old friends.
Washington Avenue between River and First streets will be shut down. Vendors include Sun Valley Brewery, Sawtooth Brewery, Roadbars, Warfield, KBs, La Parilla, Smoky Bone, Tater Trailer, Wood River Sustainability Center and SV Snow Shave and Pizza.
Before retiring, Will Caldwell produced Ketch’em Alive for 20 years. Back in 1999, he pitched the idea to the now-defunct Ketchum Chamber of Commerce. They wanted something to enliven the community because Sun Valley Resort had stopped hosting concerts at Trail Creek.
“Word on the street was that besides ‘dinner and a movie,’ Ketchum was boring,” Caldwell said.
Rock, reggae, country, bluegrass and world bands came from across the country to perform.
“All of which were intended to deliver a strong dancing beat, because when the people were on their feet dancing, the good energy of it all was magnified,” Caldwell said.
A Tuesday night can now see as many as 1,000 people attending the event.
“Over time the Ketch’em Alive crowds grew to include the entire valley, and it became clear that the event was less about music than about people connecting with people, family picnics, parents dancing with their children,” Caldwell said.
He has worked hard to keep the concerts free.
“It’s a spur-of-the-moment call to music and joining with friends and family,” Caldwell said. “The Wood River Valley has now found a strong identity in its numerous offerings of music of all kinds, and music has become an important element of the economic base, along with outdoor recreation.”
Here is the full 2022 schedule of Ketch’em Alive:
June 28 — Columbia Jones
Once upon a time, Columbia Jones was an army of one. However, he emerged from the pandemic bigger and bolder than ever. Now, he shares the stage with a drummer, bassist and horn player as he shreds guitar. They draw inspiration from the Marcus King Band, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Kingfish, Gary Clark Jr. and The Black Keys. Join Columbia Jones for a gritty, bluesy, gnarly night of good, ol’ fashioned rock ‘n’ roll.
July 5 — Crosby & Golay
Crosby & Golay are like a match made in heaven, like Simon & Garfunkel or peanut butter & jelly. They have sweet beards and even sweeter Americana tunes. Both of these genre-melting musicians call Idaho home. Although they have each played in their fair share of bands, when they come together, it’s truly magical. Join Crosby & Golay for some loud jams and some great vibes.
July 12 — Andrew Sheppard
Born and raised right here in the Wood River Valley, Andrew Sheppard returns to the Sawtooth Mountains whenever he needs some quiet inspiration. You may have seen him on national television, representing Idaho in NBC’s “American Song Contest.” Originally, he moved out to Los Angeles to become a skateboarder. In time, he rediscovered his love of music and found his way back home. Join Andrew Sheppard for some folk singalongs.
July 19 — Brad Creel &
the Reel DealPlaying over 300 shows in the Northwest, these seasoned musicians are the definition of professional. Bob Hawkins plays drums, Mike Moore plays guitar and Ben Grosscup plays bass. The Oregonian once wrote, “Brad Creel specializes in droll observations and barbed sentiments served up with deft honky-tonk touches: a tear in your beer with a side of wry toast.” Join Brad Creel & the Real Deal for a honky-tonk hoedown of a night.
July 26 — Sarkis Mikael
Get your dancing shoes on and your fist pumps ready. Sarkis Mikael is an electronic music producer, multi-instrumentalist and DJ. He founded Deep House LA and co-founded NCTRNL Records. Join Sarkis Mikael for a groovy, cathartic dance party, featuring rhythms and melodies from all over the world.
Aug. 2 — Boot Juice
For Boot Juice, the rules were meant to be broken. Their music oscillates from progressive bluegrass to folk-country. They take inspiration from Railroad Earth and Creedence Clearwater Revival. The seven-piece band features electric and acoustic guitars, three vocalists, bass, drums, trumpet and alto saxophone. Join Boot Juice for a rousing, foot-stompin’ good time.
Aug. 9 — Ethan Tucker
This guitar virtuoso’s reggae-inflected music is as refreshing and as comforting as a summer breeze. Tucker has traveled the country with Jimmy Cliff, Buddy Guy and The Wailers. He has opened for Slightly Stoopid, G-Love and Michael Franti. Join Tucker for a soulful roots experience.
Aug. 16 — Laney Lou &
the Bird DogsWhat happens when you combine four-part harmonies, engaging songwriting, rock ‘n’ roll drive and a modern approach to traditional folk music? That’s right: the delicious musical stew that is Laney Lou & the Bird Dogs. This band comes all the way from Bozeman, Mont., to bless us with their music. The five-piece ensemble is a sum of all their eclectic parts. Join Laney Lou & the Bird Dogs for campfire storytelling.
HAILEY ALIVE
For some people, one night a week simply is not enough. Plus, Hailey couldn’t let Ketchum have all the fun.
That’s why Sawtooth Brewery has announced its inaugural Hailey Alive Summer 2022 Music Series on Thursdays, June through August.
These shows are free and start at 7 p.m. at Hop Porter Park. There will be craft beer and pub food from the Outpost. Come out early to grab a spot, dance on the grass to some sweet tunes and watch the sun set behind the mountains.
Here is the full Hailey Alive lineup:
June 16 — Boot Juice
June 23 — Cary Morin & Ghost Dog
June 30 — Hand Trembler
July 7 — Cole & The Thornes
July 14 — Low-Fi
July 21 — Water Tower
Aug. 4 — Allegedly
Aug. 11 — Bread & Circus
JAZZ IN THE PARK
If you are hip to the jive, you have to check out Jazz in the Park this summer. It’s the bee’s knees, the cat’s pajamas, cooler than the other side of the pillow. Dig it?
Fight off the Sunday scaries each week with some silky smooth music from 6-8 p.m. at Rotary Park. Pull up a lawn chair to this laid-back event. There will be no vendors, but picnics are encouraged.
“All the musicians are Idaho’s best jazz players, mostly from Boise and also local to our valley,” said founder Will Caldwell.
Here is the full lineup:
June 26 — Alan Pennay & Susan
Christensen
July 3 — Tony Galla Band
July 10 — Frim Fram Four
July 17 — Pamela DeMarche Band
July 24 — Bossa Nova Jazz Ensemble
July 31 — Nicole Christensen Band
WICKED WEDNESDAYS
Hailey’s Wicked Spud will return with its weekly concert series Wicked Wednesdays June 15-Aug. 17.
Loren Kernan, who has worked at the Wicked Spud for 15 years, called the shows “a wonderful way for the entire family to get out and have fun for a few hours, see old friends and make new friends—especially now.”
Wicked Wednesdays are free to attend, running from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at the Main Street eatery and watering hole.
Each week, Wicked Spud donates the proceeds from raffles to local nonprofits. They want to help smaller and newer charities that do not receive grants, they said.
“Music is good for the soul,” Kernan said. “It is universal as a way people get in touch with their feelings. It makes people want to help others that need it.”
Almost all the artists are local.
“The Wood River Valley has always been a magnet for great talent from all over, as well as produced great talent that were born and bred here,” Kernan said.
Of course, Wicked Wednesdays is not the only place to catch live entertainment this summer.
“What makes the Wood River Valley in the summer is the beautiful scenery, perfect weather and long days to spend outdoors with your family and friends,” Kernan said. “Add live music and you have a perfect recipe for happiness.”
The Wicked Spud has been a local staple for years.
“We are nothing fancy, but we are good,” Kernan said.
Following is the full 2022 Wicked Wednesdays lineup and the nonprofit organizations to which proceeds will be donated:
June 15 — Dog Haus — Mens Second
Chance Living
June 22 — Side Hustle — Wood River
Land Trust
June 29 — Red Light Challenge —
Swiftsure Ranch
July 6 — Magic Circus — Alliance of
Idaho
July 13 — Jukebox Widow Makers —
Wood River Fire & Rescue
July 20 — Josh & the Rednecks —
Mountain Humane
July 27 — The Kim Stocking Band —
Senior Connection
Aug. 3 — John Valenzuela — Syringa
Mountain School
Aug. 10 — Up a Creek — Sun Valley
Youth Hockey
Aug. 17 — TBA — NAMI. ￼
