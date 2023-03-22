The Sun Valley Film Festival is more than its full slate of engaging films. Don’t miss out on events like our popular Coffee Talks, moderated conversations, panel discussions, special screenings and exciting parties throughout the Festival.
PANELS AND SPECIAL SCREENINGS
Please remember: Priority access is how we thank those who make the Festival possible. Patron passholders receive first priority and front-of-the line access. Insiders (first priority), Festival (level-two access) and Film (level-three access) passholders get tiered access in respective order before individual ticket holders. For priority entry, passholders must arrive 30 minutes before any event.
Coffee Talks
Presented by Gorongosa Tours
Friday, March 31 - Sunday April 2 at 10 a.m.
The Argyros
This event is free and open to the public. Passholders are given priority access.
Coffee provided by Ulu Coffee
Our Coffee Talks are a unique opportunity to get up-close and personal with talent. These intimate, moderated conversations with changemakers in cinema illuminate the creative process and personal journeys of artists who inspire. Coffee Talks are free and open to the public; priority access is given to passholders.
- Friday, March 31: Nina Yang Bongiovi
Variety Senior Editor (Focus) Todd Gilchrist moderates this Coffee Talk dedicated to Variety’s Creative Impact in Producing Award Honoree, Nina Yang Bongiovi. The "Fruitvale Station" producer, who is dedicated to elevating diverse, multicultural stories and voices through her work in film and television, will talk about impact, producing and her own incredible journey. Bongiovi’s film "Fancy Dance " is part of this year’s Festival lineup.
- Saturday, April 1: Emilio Estevez
Hear firsthand about the storied career of a true trailblazer, Emilio Estevez. Join us as this year’s Pioneer Award Honoree sits down with NPR’s George Prentice for an intimate conversation about his accomplished career in film.
Estevez will discuss his work in front of and behind the camera, notably his inspiring film, “The Way,” which is screening at the Festival. “The Way” will re-release on May 16 nationwide.
- Sunday, April 2: Josh Brolin
This year’s recipient of the Vision Award, Josh Brolin sits down with George Prentice for the Festival’s culminating Coffee Talk to illuminate audiences on his illustrious career as one of Hollywood’s favorite leading men. Brolin, known for his swift ability to balance challenging roles in both mainstream studio productions and thought-provoking independents, will open the floor to fans for questions and conversation. Join the "Avengers: Endgame" actor to talk about his seminal projects, current role starring and producing in Outer Range, and see first hand how Brolin’s contributions to the art of cinema have changed the industry for the better.
The Q&A
Stick around after the credits roll for filmmaker Q&As featured after select films (noted on the film schedule). Don’t worry about missing your next screening time—we’ve intentionally scheduled things with more breathing room to accommodate filmmaker Q&As. These intimate sessions are Festival gems, don’t let them pass by!
Aprés at HQ
Thursday, March 30 - Saturday, April 1 at 3:00 p.m.
Festival HQ
Open to Patron, Insider and Festival passholders.
Join us for Aprés—a Sun Valley afternoon tradition—Festival style. Gather for signature cocktails and nibbles while you mingle with filmmakers and other attendees. This is your time to relax and recharge amidst the excitement of SVFF’s action-packed schedule while still getting your film fix with stimulating conversation and special visitors.
Salon
Presented by National Geographic
Thursday, March 30 - Friday, March 31 at 11:30 a.m.
Festival HQ
Open to Patron, Insider and Festival passholders.
National Geographic hosts this informal speaker series Festival HQ.
- Thursday, March 30: Historical Storytelling for a Modern Audience with Tony Phelan and Joan Rater
Join the creators and executive producers behind the new limited series “A Small Light” for an intimate conversation about the inspiring true story of Miep Gies, a young, carefree and opinionated woman — at a time when opinions got you killed ― when Otto Frank asked her to help hide his family from the Nazis during WWII.
- Friday, March 31: Natural History Storytelling: Capturing the Shot with Bob Poole
Join cinematographer Bob Poole to hear how he captured breathtaking and awe-inspiring moments in the wild for National Geographic’s “Secrets of the Elephants” four-part documentary series.
Variety’s ‘Top 10 Producers to Watch’ Panel
Presented by Variety
Friday, March 31 at 4:00 p.m.
Festival HQ
Open to Patron, Insider and Festival passholders.
Don’t miss a conversation with these industry standouts moderated by Variety’s Todd Gilchrist.
- Rachael Fung, "Fremont"
- Jamie Gonçalves, "Dos Estaciones"
- Margot Hand, "Shortcomings"
- Karl Hartman, "Eric Larue"
- Karina Manashil, "Pearl"
- Nikkia Moulterie, "Nanny"
- Rishi Rajani, "Chang Can Dunk'
- Jolene Rodriquez, "Righteous Thieves"
- Valerie Steinberg, "Silver Star"
Screenwriters Lab
Presented by Variety
Saturday, April 1, at 4:00 p.m.
Green Room at the Bailey Studio
This event is free and open to the public. Passholders are given priority access.
The Screenwriters Lab offers participants insightful information about the process of screenwriting and rewards one of three finalists with the High Scribe award for screenwriting. Join Variety's Todd Gilchrist and Academy Award® winning screenwriter Will McCormack for a conversation with Erica Tremblay and Miciana Alise, co-writers of "Fancy Dance," for a lively conversation about all things screenwriting and the reveal of the 2023 High Scribe award.
SVFF Opening Film
"Wild Life"
Wednesday, March 29, at 5:00 p.m.
The Argyros
Join us for the Festival’s Opening Film, "Wild Life." Q&A with Bob Eisenhardt to follow.
SVFF After Hours Slate
These specially programmed films are designed to push boundaries and highlight progressive filmmaking. These fearless directors are elevating genre and horror storytelling. For the avid cineaste, but not for the faint of heart!
"Birth/Rebirth"
Thursday, March 30, at 9:30 p.m.
The Argyros
SVFF After Hours Shorts
Friday, March 31, at 10:00 p.m.
The Argyros
Suitable For All Ages
Independent films do not come with MPAA ratings. Below is a list of films and events that are appropriate and encouraged for attendees of all ages.
- Sun Valley Junior Competition Screening & Reception
SVJR is made possible by the generous financial support of the Steen Family Foundation, the Hillswood Foundation and the Nordstrom Family.
Sunday, April 2, at 11:30 a.m.
The Argyros
The Sun Valley Junior Film Competition facilitates the discovery and support of the best high school filmmakers by highlighting student work in a film-festival environment. Join actor Johnny Sequoyah for a screening of the finalists films and the announcement of the 2023 Hot Shot award. All are welcome for a celebratory reception after the films in the Green Room at the Bailey Studio.
- SCREENING:
"Land of Gold"
Thursday, March 30, at 4:30 p.m.
The Opera House
"Aliens Abducted My Parents and Now I Feel Kinda Left Out"
Friday, March 31, at 7:00 p.m.
The Opera House
Director Jake Van Wagoner will sit for a Q&A after the film.
Student passholders are invited to stay for an extended conversation with Van Wagoner following the Q&A where he will share his insights and advice about building a career in the film industry.
"Secrets of The Elephants"
Presented by National Geographic
Saturday, April 1, at 4:30 p.m.
The Argyros
SVFFamily Film: This event is free and open to the public. Passholders are given priority access.
"Showing Up"
Saturday, April 1, at 7:00 p.m.
The Argyros
Honoree Screenings
"Fremont"
Thursday, March 30, at 7:00 p.m.
The Argyros
Rachael Fung of "Variety’s 10 Producers to Watch" accompanies her film as it makes its Idaho premiere. Q&A to follow.
"Birth/Rebirth"
Thursday, March 30, at 9:30 p.m.
The Argyros
"Variety’s 10 Producers to Watch" Mali Elfman’s cutting edge film will be screened on SVFF’s after hours slate.
"Yellowjackets"
Friday, March 31, at 1:30 p.m.
The Argyros
This event is free and open to the public. Passholders are given priority access.
Rising Star Honoree Sophie Thatcher gives a shining performance in hit Showtime survival drama, "Yellowjackets." Join us for a SVFFirst showing of Season 2 Episode 2 of the hit series. Q&A to follow.
"Fancy Dance"
Friday, March 31, at 8:00 p.m.
The Argyros
The filmmakers of this incredible Indigenous story join us for a screening of their film. Variety’s Creative Impact Award in Producing Honoree Nina Yang Bongiovi (Producer) and High Scribe Honorees Erica Tremblay (Writer/Director) and Miciana Elise (Writer) will all be present at SVFF this year. Q&A to follow.
"The Way"
This event is free and open to the public. Passholders are given priority access.
Saturday, April 1, at 11:30 a.m.
The Argyros
Pioneer Award Honoree Emilio Estevez is set for a special screening of the film he wrote, produced and directed. Q&A to follow.
SVFF Closing Film
"Surrounded"
Sunday, April 2, at 4:30 p.m. at The Argyros
Volunteer Thank You. We have saved the best seats in the house for our Volunteers, without whom this Festival would not be possible.
Join us as we close the Festival with "Surrounded." Director Anthony Mandler and Producer Jason Berman sit for a Q&A following the screening.
Parties
All parties are 21+.
Patrons Opening Party
Presented by Jackson Jets Center
Wednesday, March 29, at 7:00 p.m.
Festival HQ
Open to Patron and Insider passholders.
Start your week off in style by sipping cocktails at the Patrons Opening Party. Be among the first to enjoy the Festival HQ and connect with fellow festivalgoers over the excitement of the week ahead.
Rising Star Party
Presented by Stella Artois
Thursday, March 30, at 9:00 p.m.
The Casino Bar
220 N. Main St., Ketchum
Open to the public, passholder priority.
At the Rising Star Party, we gather to celebrate the filmmakers and rising stars of the industry who bring us together with their talent and vision. This year, we raise our glass of Stella (on the house!) to our rising star, Sophie Thatcher.
Pioneer Party
Friday, March 31, at 9:00 p.m.
Upstairs at Whiskey’s
Open to Patron, Insider and Festival passholders.
It’s Friday night in Sun Valley, so dust off your dancing shoes and keep the party rolling with cocktails, Stella Artios on the house and a DJ on the Whiskey’s dance floor in celebration of SVFF Pioneer Honoree, Emilio Estevez.
SVFF Awards Bash
Saturday, April 1, at 10:00 p.m.
Whiskey’s
Open to Patron, Insider and Festival passholders.
Join us at Whiskey’s for SVFF’s cornerstone event. Our filmmakers and special guests will be honored before we groove to the infectious melodies of indie rock band Blair Gun. More than a dozen of our awardees will receive fabulous custom SVFF Belt Buckles crafted by Sun Valley’s Rocky Mountain Hardware as they dance the night away. With free flowing Stella Artios on the house, the 2023 Awards Bash will be a night to remember.
Bloody Mary Wrap Party
Sunday, April 2, at 11:30 a.m.
Festival HQ
Open to Patron and Insider passholders.
Don’t leave without saying goodbye! Enjoy a little hair of the dog, reminisce on the weekend and set your plans to return in 2024.
