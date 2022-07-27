Leslie Mincks
Courtesy photo

The qualities that Leslie Mincks’ friends first found attractive in the former teacher have not dimmed even as her physical capabilities have become more limited due to Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, or ALS.

“We have been friends since 1960, and she has always been a bright, positive, person,” said Trish Wilson, one of Mincks’ best friends. “She always has a smile on her face, even though she has a difficult time communicating—she just loves people.”

