The qualities that Leslie Mincks’ friends first found attractive in the former teacher have not dimmed even as her physical capabilities have become more limited due to Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, or ALS.
“We have been friends since 1960, and she has always been a bright, positive, person,” said Trish Wilson, one of Mincks’ best friends. “She always has a smile on her face, even though she has a difficult time communicating—she just loves people.”
Mincks’ battle with ALS has dominated her life for the last eight years, rendering her unable to participate in many facets of ordinary life. The day that she was diagnosed, everything changed.
“It was June 3, 2014, when my neurologist at St. Luke’s told me I had ALS,” Mincks said. “My daughter and I were confused and in tears because the average life expectancy is only two or three years.”
That she has made it eight years is a testament to her strength and perseverance. Little things help her in that regard. She finds pleasure in meditation and art—she makes postcards that she sells and gifts to friends. She also helps organize and participates in Zoom meetings with other ALS patients in the Pacific Northwest.
Currently, Mincks uses a walker to get around, although she said she will likely need to transition to an electric wheelchair in the near future. She begins every day watching the sun rise, before beginning leg exercises that she does from her bed. These exercises help preserve the function she still has left, which isn’t much.
“My legs are like a 2x4 walking through mud,” she joked.
Then, she uses her computer and tablet to communicate with the various friends and family members she keeps tabs on. Her meals are prepared for her, and are mostly soft.
“I have a lot of ice cream for dessert,” she said.
Mincks enjoys TV and books, and always wraps up her day with a show or audiobook in bed.
Wilson said that everything Mincks’ does—from getting herself up in the morning to simply responding to emails—is inspirational.
“A lot of nominees for this award are businesswomen—and Leslie was a phenomenal teacher before she got ALS,” Wilson said. “But Leslie is a different type of nominee. She just loves to learn and continues to participate in a life that many of us would have backed off from.”
Mincks’ journey has inspired her close friends and family, and now has a chance to impact the greater Wood River Valley community. Minks said if there is one thing she wants those without ALS to takeaway from her story, it’s this:
“Live in the moment with purpose and joy, focus on the good things and offer gratitude on a daily basis.” ￼
