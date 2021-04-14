Aspiring whitewater kayakers can learn the skill at the Learn to Kayak camp with White Otter Outdoor Adventures near Stanley. Middle and high school students will learn to kayak safely on Idaho’s Salmon River. The camp for 12- to 14-year-olds runs from July 22 through July 25, while a camp for 15- to 18-year-olds run from July 15 through July 18. No prior kayaking experience is necessary. Interested families can register directly through White Otter Outdoor Adventures online at whiteotter.com. The cost to attend is $750.
Intermediate-level kayakers can build on their skills with White Otter’s Intermediate Kayaking camp, open to 15- to 18-year-olds with previous whitewater kayaking experience. The camp is July 8 and 9, with registration available directly through White Otter Outdoor Adventures.
For older high school students who want to learn what to do when something goes wrong on the river, White Otter is additionally offering a two-day course for students 16 and up to earn their Level IV Certification in Swiftwater Rescue. The course takes place June 19 and June 20 near White Otter headquarters in Sunbeam and costs $250 to attend.
