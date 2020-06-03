Dancers of all abilities have several options to explore various genres and techniques at Hailey’s Footlight Dance Centre this summer.
Beginner/ all levels:
Geared for dancers of all abilities ages 10 and up, the June Outdoor Dancing program (June 8-July 1) will take place every Monday and Wednesday afternoon from 1:00-1:45 p.m. on the Community Campus lawn.
The series has been designed with social distancing in mind, Footlight Dance Centre director Hilarie Neely said. Classes are free, but participants are encouraged to “pay what they feel.” No registration is required—“just come,” Neely says.
Each class will be taught by a different faculty member.
“None of us have been teaching during the past two months, so we thought it might be fun to offer an outdoor class to let people come and try out different styles of dance,” Neely said.
For kids entering grades five and six, Footlight’s Junior Tapestry workshop (July 30-Aug. 1) is the ideal introduction to concert-dance styles, from ballet to tap to modern.
“With guest artists coming in, the Junior workshop will give kids the opportunity to try and see which genres they like while honing their skills, Neely said.
The three-day Tapestry intensive is also available in two other levels—intermediate (middle school age) and advanced (high-school age to adults). Students will have the chance to work with instructors from Ballet Idaho and Boise-based dance companies, Neely said.
Intermediate:
Footlight’s DANCEcamp, open to kids entering 2nd through 4th grade, will take place from July 20-24. (The June 15-19 DANCEcamp session was cancelled due to COVID.) This year’s camp theme is “Dancing Around the World.”
“We’ll be learning different cultural dances from Mexico, Africa and Russia that will help us expand our understanding of the evolution of the concert dance forms,” Neely said.
The camp, capped at 12 students this year, will also delve into dance history, health and nutrition, human anatomy and proper stretching.
Advanced:
Three-day Cecchetti ballet workshops (July 27-29), based on the teachings of Enrico Cecchetti, will be open to dancers 9 and up with a minimum of two years’ experience.
“These classes are for dancers that are ready to study more seriously. It’s set work that helps them understand the progression of the ballet technique, and the different ballet styles around the world,” said Neely, a Cecchetti-certified educator.
In August, Ballet Sun Valley (Aug. 22-23) will bring instructors from Pacific Northwest Ballet in Seattle. Advanced dancers can apply for the intensive at balletsunvalley.org.
All Footlight classes will follow COVID-19 guidelines this summer, Neely said.
“Though classes will be limited in size this year to try and keep space between our dancers, we’re so excited to get something going again,” she said.
