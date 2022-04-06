The City of Ketchum has decided to cancel its Youth Recreation Leadership Program for this summer, citing the strain on staff as the primary reason. However, officials say it will be back next year.
Ketchum began its Youth Recreation Leadership Program in the summer of 2019. It aimed to give leadership skills to kids who are too old to attend youth camps but too young to be employed. The three-week training program offered 12- to 14-year-olds the chance to “foster leadership, personal growth and development through volunteerism, a specialized curriculum and group collaboration,” according to a press release.
As for daily activities, Ketchum Recreation Supervisor Nate Sheehan said that Youth Leadership Programs members went through leadership and confidence-building games. Then, they were allowed to serve as camp counselors following the training period for the following two to five weeks. They were also assigned to watch over younger campers in areas of their own strength to feel some responsibility and practice their newly cultivated leadership skills.
As for why the camp has been canceled this summer, Sheehan said it’s staffing related.
“Pretty much the whole department is new this year,” he said. “[Director of Parks] John [Kearney] really wants us to focus on the camp and not the youth leadership side of things because it takes extra training to be able to train youth counselors.”
The camp has been well received over the past three years, and the Parks Department has no plans to shelve it permanently. Kids looking to boost their leadership ability will just have to wait until the summer of 2023 to kick things off. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In