Laughing Stock pulls out the greatest hits

Last year, Summer Stages Theater Camp performed the musical play “Seussical!”

Nothing is worse than going to see your favorite band and all they perform is new material and deep cuts. Just play the hits!

That’s why local theater masterminds Patsy Wygle, Megan Mahoney, Matt Musgrove and Nancy Harakay will team up for “The Best of the Best,” bringing highlights from all their shows.

Summer Stages Theater Camp runs July 3-14 at the Sun Valley Community School Theater. On July 14 at 6 p.m., the experience culminates with a free performance the students will help construct themselves.

