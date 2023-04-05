Laughing Stock pulls out the greatest hits

Nothing is worse than going to see your favorite band and all they perform is new material and deep cuts. Just play the hits!
That’s why local theater masterminds Patsy Wygle, Megan Mahoney, Matt Musgrove and Nancy Harakay will team up for “The Best of the Best,” bringing highlights from all their shows.
Summer Stages Theater Camp runs July 3-14 at the Sun Valley Community School Theater. On July 14 at 6 p.m., the experience culminates with a free performance the students will help construct themselves.
“Summer Stages is a wonderful opportunity for youths to discover and explore creative performance arts by focusing on their willingness to listen, participate, create, accept and express themselves,” Harakay said.
The camp runs 9 a.m.-12 p.m. for ages 5-7 ($350) and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. ($525) for ages 7 and up.
“This program encourages students to respect the uniqueness and creativity of themselves and others, encourages students to give helpful, positive responses and comments in their critiques of the creative expressions of others, encourages students to work co-operatively in paired or small groups and encourages students to simplify and amplify a dramatic situation, idea or story so that their presentation, no matter how unique, is communicated clearly and artfully,” Harakay said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In