Dad's Day dining he's bound to love
By METRO CREATIVE SERVICES

Individuals may be quick to think steaks or chicken when considering grilled fare, and these foods certainly can be delicious offerings. However, juicy and flavorful lamb also tastes great when cooked on the grill. This recipe for "Lamb Chop Lollipops with Jalapeño Mustard" from "Jon Bonnell's Texas Favorites" (Gibbs Smith) can be eaten by hand right off the bone when tailgating with Dad or served more traditionally at home with the family.

