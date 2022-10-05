Rack of Lamb

Rack of lamb is a classic cut that offers plates of tender meat that are easy to prepare.

 Courtesy photo by Carol Waller

As they have for many decades, sheep by the thousands journey north each spring from the Snake River plain of southern Idaho through the Wood River Valley to summer pastures in the high mountains.

Every fall, the bands of sheep—up to 1,500 strong—make their way back south to winter grazing areas.

Over the decades, the tradition has been celebrated in many ways, including feasts that feature fresh lamb. During the 26th annual Trailing of the Sheep Festival, Oct. 5-9, food lovers will have several opportunities to enjoy different preparations of lamb.

