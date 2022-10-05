As they have for many decades, sheep by the thousands journey north each spring from the Snake River plain of southern Idaho through the Wood River Valley to summer pastures in the high mountains.
Every fall, the bands of sheep—up to 1,500 strong—make their way back south to winter grazing areas.
Over the decades, the tradition has been celebrated in many ways, including feasts that feature fresh lamb. During the 26th annual Trailing of the Sheep Festival, Oct. 5-9, food lovers will have several opportunities to enjoy different preparations of lamb.
Lamb generally refers to the meat of sheep less than 1 year old. Animals born in the spring come of age in the fall, producing rich, red meat that is full of flavor. In some cultures—particularly in the Mediterranean—traditional preparations of lamb call for younger, milk-fed lambs some six to eight weeks old, while some also use slightly older “spring lambs.” The meat of younger lambs is lighter and more subtle in flavor.
The meat of sheep in their second spring or summer—some 11 to 24 months old—is called “hogget.” Meat from older sheep is called mutton. Hogget is appreciated in some parts of the world—including Australia, New Zealand, Scotland and England—as a combination of tender, succulent lamb and the more full-flavored, less-tender mutton.
Lamb is considered a veritable delicacy in many parts of the globe. Leg of lamb and rack of lamb are popular choices for celebratory meals in the United States and Europe. In many nations, lamb is served as a traditional dish at Easter. It is a food staple of many cultures, including those of Turkey, Greece, New Zealand and several countries of the Middle East.
The Blaine County region once supplied lambs to local and far-flung markets by the thousands. In the early 1900s—when Idaho’s sheep population far outnumbered its human population—the area was ranked second worldwide—trailing only Sydney, Australia—as a producer of sheep.
Lamb is popular largely because of its distinct flavor but is also recognized for its great versatility. It can be served grilled, roasted, braised, sautéed or stuffed, in a Western-style stew or in an Eastern-style curry. And, it marries well with a seemingly endless list of seasonings, including basil, cinnamon, cumin, garlic, lemon, mint, rosemary, saffron, sage and shallot.
The best cuts of lamb require little preparation. A rack of lamb can be simply roasted with small doses of salt, pepper, rosemary and garlic.
Yet, lamb also shines in more complex dishes with numerous ingredients. The Greeks might serve it with zucchini, herbs, garlic, pine nuts and tomatoes, or with a with a minted yogurt sauce. A French cassoulet stew might mix lamb with beans, bay leaf, thyme, onion, pork and sausage.
During the Trailing of the Sheep Festival, chefs of different stripes will cook and offer lamb dishes at a variety of locations.
On Friday, Oct. 7, at 4:30 p.m., participating restaurants in Ketchum will offer tastes of lamb dishes during the For the Love of Lamb event. With the purchase of a $25 “passport,” diners can try five samples.
Participating restaurants and caterers include Barrio 75, the Limelight Hotel, The Sawtooth Club, Ketchum Grill, Rominna’s, Rasberrys and others.
Tickets will be sold online through trailingofthesheep.org until noon Wednesday, Oct. 5. After that, people can go to the festival headquarters in the Limelight Hotel to buy passports. Passports purchased online can be picked up at the headquarters Wednesday, Thursday or Friday. Check the event website for times.
The For Love of Lamb event lasts until all of the lamb bites are gone, usually after about an hour. Several participating establishments will also have beverages for sale.
On Saturday, Oct. 8, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., lamb dishes from different purveyors will be sold during the Folklife Fair at Roberta McKercher Park in Hailey.
Participating establishments include Ciclo of Sun Valley, KB’s, Serva Peruvian Cuisine, Sun Valley Culinary Institute and the Wood River Sustainability Center. Beer, wine, water and soft drinks will be available for purchase.
In addition, participating restaurants throughout the Wood River Valley will offer special lamb dishes during the festival. Participants include Café Della, The Cellar Pub, CK’s Real Food, da Vinci’s, Enoteca, Grill at Knob Hill, il Naso, KB’s, Ketchum Grill, Limelight Hotel Lounge, Michel’s Christiania, Sawtooth Club, Sun Valley Brewing Co., Sushi on Second, A Taste of Thai, Warfield Distillery & Brewery, Whiskey Jacques’ and Wiseguy Pizza Pie.
Food—including lamb—and drinks will also be available during the closing party of the festival on Sunday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Ketchum Town Square.
A variety of lamb cooking classes and “farm to table” dinners during the festival are mostly sold out. Check the festival website for details, trailingofthesheep.org. ￼
