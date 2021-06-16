Despite an optimistic powder prediction last fall and some impressive January snowstorms, an underwhelming 2020 snow season and severe drought conditions have already brought significant water shortages and fire danger to the Wood River Valley.
That doesn’t mean all hope is lost. With this month’s early-season heat, more people are heading outside to enjoy hiking, biking, camping, fishing and all that the Sawtooth National Forest has to offer. Lower river levels this year have allowed anglers to observe the yearly spawning ritual of rainbow trout more closely. And firm trails have offered access to favorite alpine spots well ahead of schedule.
In light of such dry conditions, however, firefighters, rangers and outdoor guides have asked the public to tread lightly and exercise more caution while recreating. Read on for some pointers on staying safe and making the most out of this summer’s drought year when camping, hiking or fishing.
Camping etiquette
While the smell of a campfire and crackle of burning wood can make a memorable experience while camping, it only takes one spark to turn those memories into a horror story, says Stevee Alletag, a wildland firefighter with the Sawtooth National Forest. The following fire-prevention measures should be practiced at all times:
- Drown all embers, not just the red ones. “Pour until the hissing sound stops,” Alletage said. “Once it is completely drowned you need to stir the campfire. With your shovel, scrape any remaining sticks and logs to remove any embers, making sure that those embers are not smoldering. Continue adding water and stirring until all material is cool. With the back of your hand, touch the campfire to make sure it is dead out—if it is too hot to touch, it is too hot to leave.”
- Don’t burn trash in your campfire. That includes aluminum cans, which can splinter.
- Never leave a campfire unattended, and come prepared with a shovel and enough water to fully extinguish it.
- Familiarize yourself with local fire restrictions. Campfires are prohibited anywhere in the SNRA’s Cecil D. Andrus-White Clouds Wilderness above 8,800 feet, for example, and all campfires must be on a fire pan in the Sawtooth Wilderness and use of a gas stove is recommended. Campfires are also prohibited within 200 yards of Sawtooth Lake, Goat Lake and Alpine Lake near Iron Creek, Alpine and Saddleback lakes in the Redfish drainage, Scenic Lakes and at Stanley Lake Campground. Possessing or using fireworks, exploding targets, steel-core ammunition or pyrotechnically charged ammunition on any BLM or Forest Service land is prohibited.
- Where fires are permitted, use existing fire rings, making sure to clear out any surrounding logs, brush or needles first.
- Don’t start campfires on dry, windy days. Even with a sturdy fire ring and adequate vegetation clearance, high winds can blow embers into nearby brush. Refrain from smoking in wooded, grassy or brushy areas for the same reason. Vehicles should also be kept off dry grass and checked for loose safety chains or dangling mufflers that could send sparks into dry vegetation.
- Leave-no-trace practices also become more important in drought years, as fragile lake and stream shores are more susceptible to contamination and less water is available to dilute pollutants like human and dog waste. While visiting the forest, remember to:
- Bring a bag(s) to pack out trash.
- Park in designated parking areas, not on roads or in vegetation.
- Know the stay limits for where you are camping.
- Take all fishing, boating and other recreational equipment home with you.
- Read up on dispersed camping regulations. At dispersed campsites, which are marked with tent symbols, showering and washing dishes is prohibited within 150 feet of lakes and streams. Human waste also needs to be buried 100 feet from water sources in holes 6-8 inches deep and covered with soil.
- Check the forest’s Motor Vehicle Use Map to make sure you’re on an approved route, road or designated dispersed campsite. Copies are available at ranger stations or online at bit.ly/3wABRDS.
Safe hiking
Unless you’re a seasoned woodsman or woman, it’s important to plan your hike beforehand and know how to get help in case you run into trouble.
According to Ketchum Fire Department Technical Rescue Coordinator Miles Canfield, you should call 911 right away if there’s any possibility that you or someone else needs a rescue. One option for requesting help in areas with limited cell service is texting 911, which requires much less signal.
“Daylight is a precious resource that is not to be squandered,” Canfield said. “Even if someone dislocated their shoulder, and [thinks] they can make it out, go ahead and initiate a rescue. That gives us the gift of time.”
Other safety tips:
- Carry a SPOT-type personal locator beacon with an SOS feature if in the backcountry.
- Prepare for the possibility of altitude sickness at higher elevations by drinking plenty of water.
- Download the BackcountrySOS app, available for both Apple and Android. In case of emergency, it will make a text-to-911 call and send your GPS coordinates to county dispatchers.
- If in a group, let the slowest hiker set the pace.
- If you get caught in a lightning storm, stay away from isolated trees, open fields, hills, boulder fields, ridge tops, bodies of water and metal objects. Move to a lower area with trees and you’re if in a group spread out.
- Make a trip plan beforehand, detailing where you’ll be going, when you plan to arrive and return and who will be with you, and share the plan with a trusted friend or family member.
Mindful fishing
In drought years, trout become stressed during full sunlight hours and move to deeper, shaded pools. By avoiding a few rookie mistakes, anglers can do their part to reduce this stress and conserve wild trout populations.
- Don’t play the fish until it’s exhausted, especially on warm days—you’ll want to land it as quickly as you can.
- Use a nonabrasive rubber net to protect the fish’s slime coat and support its body weight.
- Always wet your hands before handling a fish.
- Before you release the fish, hold it in the water horizontally and let the current come over its gills so it can revive itself. Never hold it out of water for over a minute—this applies when trying to get a photo—or put a hard squeeze on it. Leaving a trout hanging vertically on the line, holding it by the lip or gills or tossing it back can also cause irreversible damage.
- Be aware that bait fishing and taking trout home is illegal on a large stretch of the Big Wood River, from the SNRA headquarters south to Hailey. Bait fishing, however, is allowed at local ponds, such as Penny Lake and Heagle Pond. In other sections of the Big Wood, the bag limit is six and trout between 12 and 16 inches must be released.
Contributions by Sawtooth National Recreation Area Ranger Kirk Flannigan, Sawtooth National Forest wildland firefighter Stevee Alletag, SNRA Developed and Dispersed Recreation Manager Kent May, Ketchum Fire Department Technical Rescue Coordinator Miles Canfield, Lost River Outfitters guide Scott Schnebly and Fish and Game Regional Communications Manager Terry Thompson.
