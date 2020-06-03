Amanda Wilson teaches and coaches gymnastics. She supervises the Wood River High School cheerleaders. She’s very busy, and the summertime is no different.
Wilson’s Spirit n’ Motion Summer Day Camps and Awesome Gymnastics classes are full speed ahead for 2020, after the Hailey business reopened May 18 in the second phase of the Governor’s Reopening plan for dealing with the pandemic crisis.
“We’re super excited for summer,” Wilson said last week. “All the kids will be wearing masks and washing their hands. We’ll keep it small, about 10 kids a week.”
During summer, the Hailey athletic school goes beyond its regular recreational and competitive gymnastics classes with a full schedule of week-long, themed camps to keep kids active and engaged in throughout the season.
Summer programs designed for ages 5-12 began May 26-29. They continue Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. through August. For an additional fee, there is after-care until 5 p.m.
Camps are held at the Spirit n’ Motion Athletic School located at 3950 Woodside Blvd. in Hailey, across from Power Engineers. A three-day gymnastics camp open to anyone is set for early July.
Themes include Under the Sea, Science Camp, Disney Week, Great Outdoors, Silly Circus Week, Magical World of Color, Let’s Get Cooking, Around the World and Ninja Wild Adventure Camp.
Regardless of the theme, each day starts with an hour of open gym and games, followed by an hour of gymnastics instruction. Art projects and theme time are from 11-12. Afternoons feature outdoor activities like hikes, park and pool time, and river visits. Kids return by 3:45 p.m.
Camps are priced at $255 per week ($225 for competitive gymnasts) with sibling discounts of $30 off each week. Offered are rates for the entire summer. There is no regular camp the first week of July. Space is limited.
To sign up, or for more information, call Amanda Wilson at 208-720-4306 or visit www.spiritnmotion.com.
