Lovers of tennis can break the summer wide open as junior, and youth tennis camps are headed back to Sun Valley Resort.
The annual summer tennis camp series will cover the entire summer through June, July and August. Previously sponsored by Nike, Sun Valley Resort will host 10 camps this summer. All camps will be at Sun Valley Resort’s Tennis Center, with sessions beginning June 6.
“We are looking forward to another fun summer with tennis programs designed to get kids and adults active,” Sun Valley Director of Tennis Stephanie Schmidt said. “Our Junior Tennis camps are offered for children. Kids receive specialized attention with drills and match play in small groups. Our full-day campers even get to try their hand at pickleball each day. We enjoy developing skills that will serve as a solid foundation to enjoy these life-long sports.”
The tennis camp will offer full days—9 a.m. to 3 p.m.—and half days—9 a.m. to 12 p.m.—for boys and girls ages 6-17 with half and full-day options depending on age and ability. Space is limited to 25 kids per session.
The half-day sessions cost $450 with snacks included, with the full-day sessions at $650 with a snack and lunch included. Each camp participant will also receive Sun Valley camp gear.
Sun Valley’s Tennis Camp will focus on helping develop a love of tennis in a fun and friendly environment.
This exciting program for beginner to advanced players will feature individual skill development, on and off-court instruction, physical fitness, footwork, speed and agility, active practice and supervised play and match experience. These junior camps combine technical instruction and drill practice from top coaches and directed match play designed for any skill level.
The Sun Valley Resort Camp will also follow local COVID-19 safety protocols.
For more information, contact the Sun Valley Tennis Center at 208-622-2156 or svtennis@sunvalley.com. ￼
