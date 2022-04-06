Young children and teens can again augment their learning this year through summer reading programs offered by Wood River Valley libraries.
The Community Library in Ketchum, the Bellevue Public Library and the Hailey Public Library are all hosting programs to encourage students to read.
The theme of this year’s Community Library program is “Oceans of Possibilities,” focusing on numerous aspects of the world’s oceans.
The Community Library has a program for kindergarten through sixth grade and one for teens that include students in grades 7-12. The plan will have participants track their reading and report their progress in increments to be eligible for prizes. All participants who register, participate and report their reading will receive a $10 voucher to Chapter One Bookstore in Ketchum or Iconoclast Books & Gifts in Hailey.
Registration opens on May 23 through the library website, comlib.org. Patrons can also go to the library to register. Call 208-726-3493 for more information. Logs must be submitted by noon on July 29.
Prizes for the younger readers include an Amazon Kindle Fire tablet, a bicycle and a $100 gift certificate at the Toy Store in Ketchum. Prizes for teen readers include $100 cash and a set of Apple AirPods.
The Bellevue Public Library will offer free programs for kids 18 and younger. Registration starts in June.
For more information, contact Kristin Gearhart at 208-788-4503 or go to bellevue.lili.org.
The Hailey Public Library’s program will follow the same dates as The Community Library’s program.
For more information, call 208-788-2036 or visit haileypubliclibrary.org. ￼
