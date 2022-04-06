This summer, Ketchum Parks Department has a full slate of activities for kids with everything from gardening to river rafting. In addition, several scheduling options allow parents to get the kids out of the house for some summer fun.
For rising third graders and up, the camp is split into two five-week sessions. The first session runs from June 6 to July 7. The second session runs from July 11 to August 11. Options include two days a week for five weeks ($230), four days a week for five weeks ($460) or four days a week for the full 10 weeks ($920). The camp runs from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with optional “Friday adventures” available for sign up each Monday. The Friday sessions will have an additional fee.
Some of the camp highlights include flag football, gaga, pickleball, swim club, frisbee golf, birding and performing arts (karaoke, dance routines and more).
Friday adventures include:
- River rafting down a stretch of the Salmon River.
- Spelunking near Shoshone.
- Mountain biking at Galena Peak and trips to Dierkes Lake and Mt. Rat.
Registration opened for the above plans on March 14, so act quickly to get a spot. Separate registration for the day ($35) and week ($130) will begin mid-April. Registration can be completed at www.ketchumidaho.org/registration. Both English and Spanish speakers are welcome to sign up, as there will be counselors fluent in both.
In addition to this day camp, a soccer camp will be held at Atkinson Park from Aug. 15-19. This camp will include instructors from the United Kingdom, giving kids a unique chance to learn from some authentic soccer (or “football”) fanatics.
All questions can be directed to Nate Sheehan at (208) 726-7820 or nsheehan@ketchumidaho.org. ￼
