The City of Ketchum will once again offer a summer recreation program, on a smaller scale.
Four groups of 10 children will be paired with two counselors for the summer, with each group of kids rotating through 20 activities during the week.
The camp session at Atkinson Park begins Monday, June 8 and runs through Aug. 6. As of last week, the session was nearly full.
Activities include the class Park Rat Frenzy, and a new survival skills and garden chefs program. Groups will also take trips off-campus for walks to the river for the Nature Discovery program and to the pump track to work on bike skills.
The camp is limited to the first 40 kids.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In