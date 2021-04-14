A good way for kids to keep cool during the summer heat is to get on the ice for a couple of hockey camps at Campion Ice House in Hailey.
Kids will have two camps to choose from: Planet Hockey 2021 and Overspeed Hockey’s Sun Valley Experience.
Planet Hockey is making its Campion Ice House debut in 2021. Previously operating out of Boise in the Idaho IceWorld rink, Planet Hockey is a total player development skills camp.
The camp will be from June 14-18 at Campion, and will be split into two groups: Group A is for skaters 10 and under; Group B is for 11 and older.
The camp offers custom designed training for forwards, defensemen and goaltenders. Kids will learn power skating, stickhandling, passing, scoring, body contact, puck protection, small games, 1-on-1 battles and more.
There will also be specialized groups for co-ed players with limited to advanced hockey skills and aspirations. Planet Hockey will also offer a Supplemental Training Program (STP).
Price for Planet Hockey is $529 for the week for forwards and defensemen, and $429 for goaltenders with a limit of five per group.
For more information, go to www.planethockey.com or visit the Hailey Ice Facebook page.
“We are very excited to welcome [Planet Hockey],” Hailey Ice Executive Director Sarah Benson said. “This will be a great camp to offer in June.”
The other hockey camp will be Overspeed Hockey’s Sun Valley Experience, which is coming back for a fourth year. There will be two sessions at Campion Ice House: July 19-23 and July 26-30. The cost is $595 per week or both for $995. The camp will be for players 5-18 (mites through high school).
This program brings top coaches from prep, junior, NCAA and pro hockey to Sun Valley to develop players both on and off the ice.
The Sun Valley Experience will feature on-ice training and will utilize a progressive approach to skating and skill dynamics to improve each player’s ability.
Each day will consist of a full session dedicated to skating and skill development systems with program directors Toby O’Brien and Matt Bertani.
The second daily session will be conducted by elite-level coaches on the fundamentals of the game and team play. Specialized goaltending instruction is included.
“We have a great partnership with [Overspeed],” Benson said. “It’s been awesome having them in our facility.”
For more information, go to www.overspeedhockey.com/sun-valley-experience.
Both camps will to follow COVID-19 procedures and guidelines.
For a list of scheduled events and activities at Campion Ice House, please go to www.hailyice.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In