Kathleen Bean’s spiritual path has taken her from the suburbs of southern California to ranching life in southern Idaho. Along the way, she has combined her passion for environmental conservation with a love of God.

“Conservation is part of my personal theology,” Bean said. “It’s always been part of my call to personal faith.”

The Associate Rector at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Sun Valley was voted the Wood River Valley’s Woman of the Year award by Idaho Mountain Express readers.

The Beans managed Lava Lake Ranch from afar before moving to the Wood River Valley full-time in 2009.

