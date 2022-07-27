Kathleen Bean’s spiritual path has taken her from the suburbs of southern California to ranching life in southern Idaho. Along the way, she has combined her passion for environmental conservation with a love of God.
“Conservation is part of my personal theology,” Bean said. “It’s always been part of my call to personal faith.”
The Associate Rector at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Sun Valley was voted the Wood River Valley’s Woman of the Year award by Idaho Mountain Express readers.
Dydra Cleven, a member of the congregation at St. Thomas who supported Bean’s nomination for the award, described her as “a strong, comforting example of a wise woman,” one who helps people in St. Thomas Church and the community at large and is always available.
“She guides with a loving heart,” Cleven said.
Born in southeast Iowa, Bean was raised in the San Fernando Valley, near Los Angeles. Her parents left a farm in the Midwest that had been in the family for generations to settle outside a city on the brink of enormous growth.
“The San Fernando Valley looked like the promised land to them,” Bean said. “There were orange groves and strawberry fields at that time, and a dairy nearby where we could get fudgesicles.”
Bean, who is 63, earned a degree in psychology from California State University and in 1986 married an ex-Marine with a botany degree from Pomona College and an MBA from Stanford by the name of Brian Bean, who was just getting started in what would turn out to be a successful investment banking career in San Francisco.
While in San Francisco, Kathleen Bean worked on a fundraising team for the California Nature Conservancy, learning a great deal about the varied ecosystems of California. She also harkened back to sensibilities she had gathered on the family farm in Iowa.
“I realized that the heritage I inherited from my dad and my aunts in Iowa rooted me in the land and shaped my life,” she said.
The Beans bought the 24,000-acre Lava Lake Ranch south of the Wood River Valley in 1999 and managed it from a distance for the next ten years before moving full time to Blaine County. They have two daughters, Phoebe and Fiona. The newest member of the family is Caroline, Phoebe’s wife.
The sheep ranch came with 800,000 acres of grazing allotments on surrounding public lands, where they pay for grazing leases each year to run sheep.
“We decided at the beginning that we could make this a conservation project, that we could have a positive impact by grazing the land very carefully,” Bean said.
Thirteen years ago, at 50, Bean joined the Franciscan School of Theology in Berkeley, California, and then finished her religious training at the Episcopal Seminary. She studied church history, Bible scripture, and theology, which she describes as studying “how people think about God,” and “what we imagine God to be.”
Bean was raised in what she described as a “quiet” family faith in the Methodist Church. She was introduced to the Episcopal Church in her twenties by an aunt and uncle, after she was married. Like them, she was drawn to the church’s stance on social issues, including the fact that it was one of the first churches to ordain women as priests.
“If I’d known about the Episcopal Church earlier, I’d have joined the seminary earlier because I have always been called to serve God and my community as a practitioner of faith,” Bean said. “The reason I do what I do is because I get to be a companion with people through the sorrows and joys of their lives, from birth to death. Being in relationship with people in such a tender way is a gift. I’m also privileged to have a wonderful congregation that is very intentional and committed to making the world a better place.”
Bean said she views the Bible as a “sacred library” that was written over a very long time by many people.
“Some of it is history, some is poetry. There is metaphor. But it also contains guidelines for living in community. What draws me to the life of Jesus is that he brought healing and hope to people and wasn’t afraid to speak truth to power.”
Bean said religion, at it’s best, is about “mutual flourishing,” which she said extends to the world of politics, environmental conservation and the welfare of the natural world.
“Religion is a way of providing common ground, but unfortunately it doesn’t always work out that way,” she said. “We sometimes struggle with expanding our boundaries of what a neighbor is, but with God’s help, we can do better.”
Bean said she and her husband have learned many things about ranching over the years, after setting out to make accommodation for elk and many other animals on their property, as well as sheep. She said a thriving ecosystem like they envision also includes apex predators like wolves, and that restoring riparian areas has been a goal from the start.
“I believe there is a place for grazing on public lands, provided it is done carefully and monitored scientifically,” said Bean. She said the ranch has restored two miles of historic meanders to Copper Creek on the ranch.
“It’s been exciting to see riparian bird populations rebound,” she said.
Bean said she is “deeply honored” to have been nominated alongside the other women who are serving this community in such important ways.
“They inspire me and countless others,” Bean said. “I’m also grateful to serve on the board of the Wood River Land Trust, which is working hard to preserve this beautiful, wild landscape we get to call home.” ￼
