Ketchum Parks Department has a full slate of activities for kids this summer, with everything from gardening to river rafting on the table. And, with a number of scheduling options, parents can pick packages that gets the kids out of the house for just the right amount of time.
The camp, for kids going into third grade and up to seventh grade, is split into two five-week sessions. Session one runs from June 20 to July 20. Session two runs from July 24 to Aug. 24. Options include two days a week for five weeks ($275), four days a week for five weeks ($550), four days a week for the full ten weeks ($1,100) or a weekly option ($155 per). The camp runs from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with optional “Friday adventures” that will be available for sign up each Monday and cost an additional fee.
Some of the highlights of the camp include flag football (“a favorite for years,” organizers say), gaga ball, pickleball, swim club (“for those looking to elevate their stroke mechanics and conditioning”), frisbee golf, birding and performing arts (“karaoke, dance routines, and more…overcome stage fright!”).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In