For the past two decades, Girls on the Run of the Wood River Valley has provided life-changing after-school programming and mentorship for preteen girls.

This spring and summer, the Blaine County nonprofit is offering a twice-weekly, 10-week running program incorporating social-emotional learning for girls in third through fifth grades.

Coaches will lead 90-minute sessions at Hailey Elementary School (2:30-4 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday), Hemingway STEAM School (2:30-4 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday) and at Carey School (2:30-4 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday).

