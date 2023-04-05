For the past two decades, Girls on the Run of the Wood River Valley has provided life-changing after-school programming and mentorship for preteen girls.
This spring and summer, the Blaine County nonprofit is offering a twice-weekly, 10-week running program incorporating social-emotional learning for girls in third through fifth grades.
Coaches will lead 90-minute sessions at Hailey Elementary School (2:30-4 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday), Hemingway STEAM School (2:30-4 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday) and at Carey School (2:30-4 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday).
The program culminates with a celebratory and noncompetitive 5K “fun run” in Hailey at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 3. Registration for non-participants is $10. The course location will be announced at a later date on https://www.gotrsouthernidaho.org and is subject to change in the event of flooding.
While the program officially kicked off on March 27, second-week registration ($115) is still running on a first-come, first-served basis at https://bit.ly/3FPcuVP. The registration fee includes a special T-shirt, a program water bottle, a journal filled with activities and goal sheets, entry for the Girls on the Run 5K event, a race bib and a finisher’s medal.
Due to the large number of attendees at the 5K, each girl is required to be accompanied by a “running buddy” at least 15 years old. Participants do not need to have prior running experience.
According to GOTR Wood River Valley Executive Director Teressa Johnson, running is one of many tools used to build mental and physical well-being. Worksheets and guided discussion are used to help girls set and achieve their goals, navigate peer relationship difficulties, and replace negative or anxious thought patterns with more positive ones.
Johnson said girls begin to experience lower levels of confidence, more negative perceptions of their academic abilities and higher rates of anxiety and depression as compared to their male peers around adolescence.
“Our mission is to inspire girls to be joyful, healthy and confident using fun, experience-based curriculum which creatively integrates running,” she said.
Funding for this season comes through the Johnson Foundation of the Rockies, the Heart of Gold Foundation, the Limelight Ketchum Community Fund, and the Janice Seagraves Family Foundation. Income-burdened families may pay the full registration fee in two payments or request financial assistance up to $105 per girl.
