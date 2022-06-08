Ever since experimenting with LSD and mescaline as college freshman, Rick Doblin, Ph.D., has sought—and since found—a spot on the frontlines of psychedelic-assisted therapy research.
Doblin grew up in the Chicago suburbs of Skokie and Winnetka, according to Washington Post journalist Tom Shroder’s book “Acid Test: LSD, Ecstasy and the Power to Heal.” His father, Morton, was a pediatrician and his mother, Arline, a schoolteacher. He first became interested in hallucinogens in the early 70s, when a high-school classmate introduced him to Ken Kesey’s psychedelic-influenced novel “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.”
As Doblin recounted in a 2020 radio interview, reading the work of Czech psychiatrist and LSD activist Stanislav Grof further solidified his interest in the therapeutic benefits of psychedelics.
“Once I realized the potential of psychedelics, I also realized that there was this massive backlash that had criminalized them and was wiping out psychedelic research all over the world,” Doblin told Radio New Zealand. “So out of fear and desperation, at age 18, I told myself I would dedicate myself to psychedelic therapy and trying to bring back psychedelic research.”
After dropping out of the New School of Florida, Doblin took a 10-year break and re-enrolled at the New School in 1982 to pursue a bachelor’s degree in psychology. During this time, he also studied under Grof at the Esalen Institute in California, learning about the popular club drug MDMA (also known as “ecstasy” or “Molly”) and becoming a fierce advocate for therapeutic use of the substance.
In 1984, when the Drug Enforcement Administration moved to criminalize MDMA, Doblin went to Washington and filed a lawsuit to keep it legal. He lost the case. One year later, the DEA declared an emergency ban on the drug, placing it on the list of Schedule I narcotics along with heroin and methamphetamine.
“It was clear that [MDMA] was doomed,” Doblin told Radio New Zealand. “This was the time of Nancy Reagan and Ronald Reagan, the escalation of the drug war and the ‘Just Say No’ [campaign] … at that point the only way to bring the therapeutics of MDMA back was through the FDA.”
In 1986, Doblin founded the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), a nonprofit psychedelic pharmaceutical corporation, to demonstrate the value of psychedelics in an above-board manner. His primary goal: to make MDMA-assisted therapy available by prescription for people with post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression, addiction and terminal illness.
In 2004, MAPS began funding Phase 2 clinical trials to assess the potential therapeutic benefits of MDMA in those with severe PTSD. (Lately, the organization has received strong bipartisan support for its work with veterans, according to its website.) Phase 3 trials began in 2018. The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trials involved 84 therapists—each asked to take MDMA themselves to better understand the drug—at 15 study sites across the United States, Canada, and Israel.
According to a study published last year by MAPS-affiliated researchers in the Nature Medicine journal, results from the Phase 3 study were “extremely promising.”
“At the primary endpoint, 67% of participants in the MDMA group no longer met diagnostic criteria for PTSD, compared with 32% of participants in the placebo group,” the study stated.
An ‘antidote’ to conflict
According to the National Institutes of Health, MDMA was first synthesized by a German chemist in 1912 and “gained a small following among psychiatrists in the late 1970s and early 1980s,” particularly in the Bay Area, as an aid to talk therapy.
In dozens of recorded interviews and his 2019 TED Talk—which now has over 4 million views—Doblin reiterates his stance that the drug can be used responsibly to not only heal trauma, but also promote altruism.
“What [MDMA] does is it reduces activity in the fear-processing part of our brain, which is called the amygdala, so that emotions, feelings and thoughts that were more fraught with fear are muted so that you can look at [traumatic] memories without your normal fear response,” he told Radio New Zealand.
In fact, Doblin argues that MDMA can serve as an “antidote” to war, environmental destruction and multigenerational trauma. (Mice and octopuses given MDMA in laboratories developed more pro-social behavior and released more oxytocin and serotonin, he likes to point out.)
“I’m from a Jewish family and was very much educated at a young age about the Holocaust, and that just terrified me,” he said. “I was also a young boy during the Cuban Missile Crisis when we were taught about ‘duck and cover,’ in case the Russians launched a nuclear war. When you’re a 9 or 10-year-old boy, that’s not very reassuring.
“The final confrontation was the Vietnam War ... All of these things pointed to really a crisis of spirituality, a crisis of mental health, and that led me to be thinking about tools that could be helpful to people to process their shadow and what they project onto others.”
According to the MAPS website, Doblin is also a certified holotropic breathwork practitioner, specializing in a technique using hyperventilation to induce a psychedelic-like state without drugs.
That’s his primary goal at the end of the day, he told Radio New Zealand: to move away from drugs like antidepressants, which he believes “mute” symptoms of emotional distress instead of addressing the root cause.
“[MDMA] psychotherapy is actually an anti-drug approach,” he argued, “because we’re trying to free people of the core problem, so that they don’t need drugs.”
On Sunday, June 12, at 6:30 p.m., Doblin will deliver his keynote speech at the Argyros Performing Arts Center. The discussion, “Building the Future of Psychedelic Therapy: MDMA-Assisted Therapy for Posttraumatic Stress Disorder,” will relate stories and results of MAPS’ clinical research, discuss MAPS’ therapist training program and share the timeline for possible FDA approval, as well as policies to promote safety and efficacy post-approval. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In