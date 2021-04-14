The Blaine County Recreation District’s popular summer day camp program is open for rising first through sixth graders. The BCRD camp is headquartered at the Community Campus in Hailey. From there, campers will participate in age-appropriate sports, swimming at BCRD’s Aquatic Center, outdoor adventures, biking, cooperative games, trips to local parks and art projects in an encouraging and friendly environment.
“We’ve offered summer camps for many years,” said BCRD Communications Manager Morgan Buckert. “The kids have a robust schedule of activities every day and we have heard that having a schedule helps kids relax.”
Like last year, campers will enjoy their camp experience in smaller groups for their health and safety. BCRD summer day camp is a 10 week long recreation-based program that runs from June 14 to Aug. 20, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday. The camp will be closed on Monday, July 5, for Independence Day.
This year, registration is required in advance, and no drop-ins are allowed. Campers can sign up for individual weeks or the entire summer. Protocols have been established to maintain a safe and clean environment for campers. Enrollment is limited, and campers will be assigned to a group of 15 children or less with others of their age. Each group will rotate through a uniquely designed schedule of activities, which will help to reduce interaction with other groups of campers. Staff and campers will focus on outdoor activities and wear masks while indoors.
The entire 10-week summer day camp program costs $1,350, or a weekly session is $150. For more information or to register, visit www.bcrd.org. Scholarship applications are also available (in both English and Spanish) online.
