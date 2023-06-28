While Independence Day celebrations on July 4 are largely focused in Hailey, an array of activities and events are scheduled the entire week of July 1-7 at Sun Valley Resort, including live music, ballet performances, fireworks and the first Sun Valley on Ice show of the season.
In addition, visitors and locals alike can head to Bald Mountain for chairlift rides, hiking, mountain biking and dining with mountain views.
On July 1-2, the Dutch National Ballet will perform at the Sun Valley Pavilion, a state-of-the-art amphitheater adjacent to the Sun Valley Lodge.
Sun Valley’s official summer kick-off party is scheduled for Sunday, July 2, at the River Run Plaza, at the base of Bald Mountain in Ketchum. The event will include live music, yard games, food and drinks.
Guitarist and singer-songwriter Marcus King—who plays soulful Southern rock—will headline a concert on Tuesday, July 4, from 6:30-10 p.m. at the Sun Valley Pavilion. The show will also feature Boise-based Tylor & the Train Robbers.
People can view fireworks from Sun Valley Village at the conclusion of the concert, from approximately 10-10:30 p.m.
The resort will host a pickleball tournament July 5, 6 and 7 at its tennis and pickleball facility, with men’s, women’s and mixed brackets for players of various abilities.
The first Sun Valley on Ice show of the season is set for the changed date of Thursday, July 6, at the resort’s outdoor rink. It will feature Olympian Mariah Bell, a 2022 U.S. gold medalist. Shows featuring medal-winning headline skaters alongside a talented cast are scheduled every Saturday from July 22 through Sept. 2.
The July 6 skating event comes after a lengthy closure of the Sun Valley outdoor ice rink for upgrades.
“Sun Valley on Ice is one of our marquee events during the summer here at Sun Valley Resort, and we’re thrilled with the current lineup of talent from both the headliners and our beloved cast,” said Pete Sonntag, Sun Valley Resort general manager and vice president.
Lift-accessed mountain biking is scheduled to start on July 1.
As work continues through the summer on chairlift and trail projects on the Warm Springs side of Bald Mountain and above the Frenchman’s area, access to parts of the mountain will be restricted.
The resort’s work on Baldy this summer includes replacing the Challenger detachable-quad chairlift and quad Greyhawk lift with a new six-person, high-speed Challenger chairlift that will allow riders to unload at the top of the Upper Greyhawk area or opt to continue to the Lookout summit of the mountain.
The resort is also reconstructing the Flying Squirrel chairlift—which was removed in summer 2014 after being damaged in a structure fire the previous winter—and cutting an extension of the Flying Squirrel ski run with snowmaking.
The new four-passenger Flying Squirrel lift will re-establish a lift connection between the Warm Springs and Frenchman’s areas of the ski mountain. It will start at the base of the Warm Springs side and ascend to a point above the top of the Picabo’s Street and Flying Squirrel runs and the Frenchman’s chairlift.
“Summers in Sun Valley are special and are a time full of reflection, nostalgia and classic family-friendly fun for both locals and guests visiting from near and far,” Sonntag said.
