While Independence Day celebrations on July 4 are largely focused in Hailey, an array of activities and events are scheduled the entire week of July 1-7 at Sun Valley Resort, including live music, ballet performances, fireworks and the first Sun Valley on Ice show of the season.

In addition, visitors and locals alike can head to Bald Mountain for chairlift rides, hiking, mountain biking and dining with mountain views.

On July 1-2, the Dutch National Ballet will perform at the Sun Valley Pavilion, a state-of-the-art amphitheater adjacent to the Sun Valley Lodge.

gfoley@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments