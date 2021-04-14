The city of Ketchum is offering three exciting youth recreation and leadership programs for kids this summer.
Two of the three summer programs are currently full, but additional spots are expected to open on May 5, said Julia Mace, the city’s recreation supervisor.
The Youth Summer Program is open to kids entering third grade through sixth grade. The program immerses children in a variety of activities including sports, mountain biking, gardening, cooking, games and art.
Campers this year will participate in a “pod” format with COVID-19 precautions in place to ensure the safety of staff and participants. The groups of participants will stay with the same counselors and will have experienced teachers for specialized classes. Highlights of the program include weekly river swimming, local field trips and whitewater rafting during the last week.
The program will run Mondays through Thursdays, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., from June 21 through Aug. 5. Activities will take place at Atkinson Park in Ketchum, with daily field trips off-site. The cost is $130 per week and $735 for seven weeks. (The program is currently full but additional spots could open on May 5.)
The Youth Recreation Leadership Program is offered to children ages 11-14. The Leaders in Training program serves children ages 11-12 and the Counselors in Training program serves kids 13-14.
Participants in the Leaders in Training program will learn basic leadership and communication skills.
“Youths will develop confidence, self-esteem, and motivation while guiding others on a course of action, influence positive behaviors and serve as a role model,” the city stated. “Utilizing critical thinking, communication, and team-building skills, the summer experience will include participating in community action and/or service learning projects.”
Participants in the Counselors in Training program will develop leadership, communication and intrapersonal skills.
“Over the summer, they will strengthen confidence, independence and pride by applying leadership skills while working with children and co-instructing activities,” the city stated. “[They] will shadow summer counselors and receive hands-on training in youth recreation programming. Successful graduates from the program will be invited to return as a paid staff the following year.”
The leadership program will run Mondays through Thursdays from noon to 4 p.m., from June 21 through Aug. 5, at Atkinson Park. The cost is $365 for seven weeks. (The program is currently full but additional spots could open on May 5.)
The United Kingdom Soccer Camp will run from Aug. 9-13.
A half-day camp for kids ages 4-14 will run from 9 a.m. to noon and a full-day camp for kids ages 7-14 will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The half-day program costs $120 and the full-day program costs $175.
Registration for the soccer camp is open. For more information and to register, go to uksoccer.org.
For additional information, contact Julia Mace at 208-726-7820, ext. 6102, or go to www.ketchumidaho. org.
