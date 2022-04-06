The Hunger Coalition and The Community Library plan to continue collaboration on the Bloom Truck in Blaine County this summer.
The truck brings books and healthy food options to isolated neighborhoods across the county to help kids maintain nutrition and learning during the summer months. With more than 18 different partners, the Bellevue-based Hunger Coalition looks to keep kids’ bodies and minds healthy as they prepare to return to school in the fall.
Beginning in 2016, the organization looked to provide a new way of addressing hunger in Blaine County, and the Bloom Truck was born. As a solid complement to their traditional food support programs, the Bloom Truck has served thousands of kids in the county since its inception.
Along with its free lunch program, the organization also looks to address the issue of children’s reading and learning retention during the summer months.
According to the Hunger Coalition, studies have shown that kids typically visit their local libraries much less during the summer, especially if there is a significant distance between their home and the library. The Bloom Truck looks to help by giving kids access to all kinds of books, brought straight to them from accessible locations all summer long.
The organization services five locations from Carey to Ketchum, from May 31 to Aug. 20.
On Mondays, the Bloom Truck will provide a free sack lunch at Kiwanis Park in Hailey and the Carey Fairgrounds from 11:30-12:30, and later at Bellevue City Park from 1-2 p.m.
On Tuesdays, the Bloom Truck will be at Kiwanis Park from 11:30-12:30 and later at The Meadows, south of Ketchum, from 1-2 p.m.
On Wednesdays, the truck will be at Kiwanis Park from 11:30-12:30, Carey Fairgrounds from 11:30-12:30, Bellevue City Park from 1-2, and finally at the Gannett Fire Station from 1-2.
On Thursdays, it will be at Kiwanis Park from 11:30-12:30, Hemingway School in Ketchum from 11:30-12:30 (starting July 12), The Meadows from 1-2, and finally, the Bloom Community Food Center from 1-2.
On Fridays, it will be at Kiwanis Park from 11:30-12:30 and Gannett Fire Station from 1-2.
For more information, visit www.thehungercoalition.org or call 208-928-7167. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In