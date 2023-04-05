The HSB Basketball Camp will be back at Wood River High School from July 13-15.
A morning clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to noon for boys and girls in kindergarten through second grade. The cost is $125 per person.
A day camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for boys and girls in third grade through 10th grade. The cost is $225 per person.
Participants will be separated into groups based on age and playing ability.
The curriculum includes player-development drills, station work, organized team competitions, contests and guest lectures.
Director Carson Sofro, who founded the camps in 2008, graduated from the Sun Valley Community School in 2001 and played college ball at the University of Redlands in California.
For more information, here are some frequently asked questions, with responses from HSB:
What is your staff to player ratio?
HSBCAMPS prides itself on its commitment to quality. To ensure all campers receive the most from their experience, we try to provide one coach for every eight to 10 players.
Participants are required to bring their own lunch to camp. Pizza will be provided for campers free of charge on the final day of every session (day camp only).
What do you need to bring to camp?
Participants are encouraged to bring comfortable athletic clothing as well as basketball-appropriate footwear. Water and sports drinks will be readily available from our sponsors throughout the day. Although participants may bring extra water or sports drinks, please leave all personal basketballs at home. We have plenty of basketballs for everyone in attendance and will not be responsible for lost or stolen personal balls.
Can you request that your child and a friend be put in the same group?
Yes, and we will try our very best to accommodate all of these requests. Please e-mail all of your requests to info@hsbcamps.com.tion policy?
Cancellations of any kind for any reason will result in a camp credit for all camp fees paid excluding a non-refundable $20 registration fee. The credit is valid for any HSBCAMP offered through the following year and is transferable to any family member or friend. Cash refunds will only be distributed with the purchase of valid registration insurance.
What is registration insurance?
Registration insurance protection is available for all HSBCAMPS sessions for $25. This service entitles every registrant to a full cash refund, minus the non-refundable fees ($20 registration fee /$25 registration insurance). HSBCAMPS must be notified of all cancellations in writing or by phone three weeks prior to the start of camp or a credit will be issued for the following year.
