The HSB Basketball Camp will be back at Wood River High School from July 13-15.

A morning clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to noon for boys and girls in kindergarten through second grade. The cost is $125 per person.

A day camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for boys and girls in third grade through 10th grade. The cost is $225 per person.

Load comments