For the hardwood heroes of the Wood River Valley, the HSB Basketball Camp returns to put on a full-court press of fundamentals, excitement and a chance to elevate your game.
Standing for hard work, sacrifice and belief, the HSB Basketball Camp will be in Hailey at the Wood River High School gymnasium from July 14-16.
The camp is skill-appropriate so that players will match up with a similar age range. The camp provides two price breakdowns: $200 for the all-day camp and $125 for a shorter morning version.
The all-day clinic is from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. for hoopsters from the third grade through the 12th grade in high school, which will offer boys and girls in the upper elementary, middle and high school grades a chance to train one-on-one with actual pros. The curriculum includes player development drills, station work, organized team competitions, contests and guest lectures.
The morning clinic is from 9 a.m.-noon for kindergarten through second grade, which will offer boys and girls a comprehensive skill development curriculum and game situational instruction. Sessions are jam-packed with fundamental group drills, station work, organized team competitions and competitive games.
In its 14th year, the HSB camp has grown every year, even though the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic forced a year’s cancellation. Local hooper and HSB Director Carson Sofro began the camp in 2008 in Hailey with plenty of skeptics watching his efforts. However, that didn’t deter Sofro from his determination.
“It started as a clinic to bring some guys I played professionally with to show how beautiful the Wood River Valley is,” Sofro said, who graduated from the Sun Valley Community School in 2001 and played college ball at the University of Redlands in California. He also played for the Newcastle Eagles of the British Basketball League in 2006 and spent the 2006-07 season with the Colorado 14ers (now knowns as the Texas Legends of the NBA G League).
Sofro’s connections have allowed him to recruit former and current professional players from across the globe to help provide world-class basketball training.
However, it wasn’t a fast break.
When Sofro had the early thoughts of bringing a basketball camp to Blaine County, he was told he was foolish to bring basketball to a ski and hockey town.
“It’s something I’ve dealt with my whole life,” Sofro said. “My siblings were skiers, and I wanted to play ball. So, I’ve always had an uphill climb. But I stuck with this foundation and learned how to turn it into a business. I want to help kids play at the next level because I had some guys who opened doors for me.”
Before COVID-19, the HSB camps spread quickly throughout Texas, Washington, Utah and Idaho; however, after the pandemic, the camp narrowed its focus to Boise, Twin Falls and Hailey.
Since Sofro’s initial decision, the HSB camps have grown exponentially. The success of the HSB camp also spawned an academy, which has grown to 160 teams and three gyms in the Boise area (South Meridian, Meridian and Eagle).
Sofro’s camps have a yearly average of 4,000 players, and the HSB Academy ranges around 2,300 players who train year-round. The HSB Academy has trained and mentored more than 60,000 aspiring amateur and professional athletes worldwide. The growth of Sofro’s hard work has also helped develop the camp to branch out with Hoops 4 Kids Idaho and TV80.
Registration is currently open, but camp slots are filling quickly. For more information, call 208-675-9350 or email info@hsbcamps.com. Parents can also go to www.hsbcamps.com/camp-locations/idaho-basketball-camps/hailey-basketball-camps. ￼
