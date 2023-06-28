American Flag

It is proper etiquette to fly the American flag above all other flags, including those of states, cities or other entities.

Since the renewed efforts to instill patriotism in our hearts, Americans have turned to Old Glory to show their pride in, and loyalty to, their country, but in the process probably have committed the unthinkable: They’ve abused the American flag they revere.

Mishandling and improperly displaying the flag is not a crime, but merely a breach of established etiquette. Even sticklers for proper flag courtesies only cringe and look the other way, excusing innocent mistakes as the price of the newfound passion for showing the Stars and Stripes.

However, perennially waiting in the wings is a proposed constitutional amendment that would make flag desecration a crime, although “desecration” has yet to be defined and could mean almost anything to the etiquette police. The amendment has failed to attract enough congressional votes for adoption whenever it’s introduced.

