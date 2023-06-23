Jim Ahern

Jim Ahern works the grill at the Pioneer Saloon in Ketchum. 

 Express photo by Willy Cook

Grilling comes with a lot of nuance, individual preferences and philosophies, and there’s no substitution for practice when it comes to getting it just right.

But there’s also a lot of room for creativity and experimentation.

But in a survey of some local experts, there are a few key pieces of advice, no matter what you are grilling or what you are using as a fuel source: Make sure your grill is hot, and don’t overcook your meat.

