Grilling comes with a lot of nuance, individual preferences and philosophies, and there’s no substitution for practice when it comes to getting it just right.
But there’s also a lot of room for creativity and experimentation.
But in a survey of some local experts, there are a few key pieces of advice, no matter what you are grilling or what you are using as a fuel source: Make sure your grill is hot, and don’t overcook your meat.
Also, don’t feel the need to touch or flip your meet more than necessary, and let your steak rest!
And, embrace seasoning and marinades.
Whether cooking with gas, propane, wood, pellets or charcoal, they all perform the same function: a heat source.
“I love wood, and taking advantage of the smoke flavors that come out of the fire,” said Scott Mason, owner of Mason Family Restaurants, which includes Enoteca and Ketchum Grill.
As to what kind of wood, Chef Joseph Tocci, lead instructor at the Sun Valley Culinary Institute, recommends hickory or apple. And if using charcoal, he suggests a high-quality variety. Tocci doesn’t like to use any fluids or chemicals to start the fire – his trick is dryer lint with some kindling.
While pine has more sap and burns faster, Chef Chris Kastner, owner of C.K.’s Real Food, is a fan of using whatever is around— and pine works just fine he said. In a perfect world, he’d look for oak, apple, or cherry. And “build a way bigger fire than you think you need.”
To make sure the grill is hot, Kastner’s trick is to hold his hand about 4 inches over the grill and spell M-I-S-S-I-S-S-I-P-P-I. If he makes it all the way through easily without needing to lift his hand, the grill’s no hot enough. If he’s got to move his hand before he’s done spelling, it’s good and hot.
“I love using marinade beforehand,” Mason said. And for something like flank steak—that may mean as much as 24 hours ahead,” he said.
Tocci swears by readymade Italian dressing as an easy marinade for grilling vegetables or chicken. Or just a simple mix of olive oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper.
Kastner’s go-to marinade is olive oil, Dijon mustard, garlic, rosemary, salt and pepper and a squeeze of lemon juice or balsamic vinegar, especially for soaking chicken, or just painting on fish.
But pat your meat dry with a paper towel first—excess marinade will flare up on the grill, and any sugars in the marinade can burn.
At The Pioneer Saloon, Clif Neely, who has been grilling there for 17 years, uses a nice hunk of trimmed fat to give the grill a nice coating, preventing his meat, seafood and veggies from sticking.
The experts agree seasoning is essential. At The Pioneer, the all-purpose seasoning is a secret recipe called “Pio dust.” But Neely revealed the base: Lawry’s Seasoned Salt. “It’s a great base for anything on the barbeque,” he said. And you can add whatever you want to it to modify to your taste.
And he re-emphasizes avoiding the biggest pitfall of the grill: “Overcooking food sucks,” Neely said. “If I undercook it, I can put it back on.”
Steaks
How long you cook your steak depends on the cut and fat content. For leaner, denser steaks like a sirloin, use a higher temperature, Neely said.
For something like a ribeye or New York strip, you can use a lower temperature, Neely said.
The experts cannot emphasize enough: Let your meat rest. They advise in the neighborhood of 8-2 minutes. “You don’t want to take it off the grill and dive in,” Neely said. “You want the fat and protein to work together – to get to the finished product.” To keep it hot, throw some tinfoil over it, he advised.
The muscles of the steak tense up while being cooked, described Tocci. Resting lets the muscles rest and keeps the juice and moisture from spilling out on the first cut.
Neely rotates each steak four times, flipping it over just once. Part of that has to do with his system to keep track of temperatures when he has a bunch of steaks on the grill – first to get vertical grill marks, then horizontal, creating either a square or diamond pattern on both sides.
If cooking steak for a big group of people and you’re willing to spend a little, Mason recommends a whole tenderloin with the fat trimmed. Or for other big pieces of meat to slice up for a group—less expensive options include London broil, flank, tri-tip, or skirt steak.
Burgers
If you are making your burgers by hand, experts advise putting in the fridge for about 30 minutes, and then pulling them out and letting them reach room temperature. And they only need to be flipped once.
“Don’t ever press down on the burger,” Mason said. “You lose the juice.”
Mason noted that burgers can be one of the hardest things to master – especially when trying to cook different temperatures for different guests. He likes a little salt and paper and Worcestershire on a medium burger.
When Neely is cooking burgers at home, he looks for the highest quality meat he can find. If you are willing to spend a little more and want a specific cut and quality for your burger – ask your butcher to grind up a steak.
Tocci recommends 80% lean and 20% beef fat. “Don’t get too crazy and mix too many things in,” he advised. Too much stuff, and the burgers can fall apart on the grill. He likes keeping it simple with some nice kosher salt and fresh ground pepper.
Kastner puts a little olive oil in the burger, especially when using leaner meat. He also adds salt, pepper, a splash of tamari and some chopped garlic.
Seafood
For any type of fish or seafood, “I’m a big fan of drawn butter,” Neely said. “It keeps things moist. And who doesn’t like butter?”
And grill temperature is particularly important. If the grill is too cold, something like trout with skin on may stick. And if grilling the shrimp butterfly shell-on style like at the Pio, Neely advises a low temperature.
If making shrimp kabobs, Tocci suggests soaking the skewers in tequila or bourbon, making sure the grill is hot, and cautions they don’t need more than about two minutes per side, if that.
“I love to cook fish on the barbeque,” Mason said. “And most of the time salmon. Wild caught fish typically have a lot less fat, he said, which means you have to be more careful in not overcooking it. And that goes for wild tuna or halibut—too long on the grill and you can end up with fist the texture of cardboard. “Farm raised fish is more forgiving,” he said.
Local trout is great on the grill, Mason said. Tocci likes to grill local trout on a cedar plank. “Stay away from soft, flaky fish,” he advises.
Keep a close eye on your fish, Neely said.” It doesn’t take long.” He advises about eight minutes for a nice trout filet.
Veggies
For Pio style kabobs, just make sure the vegetables are cut into a consistent size, Neely said.
And don’t cut the vegetables too thin – they will burn and fall through the grill.
Mason’s favorite veggies on the grill are eggplant, zucchini, asparagus and peppers. He likes using a grill tray, and a really hot temperature, so as to get some nice dark marks on the outside without turning the inside to mush.
On a trip to Israel, Mason tried some really delicious eggplant grilled whole. “They burnt the crap out of the outside, split it open, and put some tahini on it.”
Mason likes olive oil, salt and pepper on his vegetables. Neely advises a little balsamic vinegar.
Kastner likes zucchini, mini sweet peppers, onions and potatoes – though the potatoes need to be cooked a little first, he said, and best to use Yukon’s or red skins or anything with a smooth skin.
Kastner likes using a grill wok – a wok-shaped pan with holes, with which he essentially does stir fries on the grill.
Chicken
Mason advises lower heat for chicken. He likes breasts with the skin on, and cooks it about 70 to 80% on the skin side, getting it nice and crispy before finishing it on the other side. “It has to be cooked through, but you don’t have to cremate it,” he said.
To make sure it’s at 165 F, use a thermometer, Tocci suggests.
In addition to not overcooking (but cooking enough!), marinades are a great way to keep chicken moist. Thighs are another great option for the grill.
To try out a fun method to grill a whole chicken, look up a recipe for a “beer can chicken.”
