Buy passes and tickets online or in person at the Box Office. All passes must be picked up in person at the Box Office at The Argyros. Individual film tickets may also be purchased online or at the Box Office. Please bring your electronic or printed ticket to the venue.
Getting In
Please remember: Priority access is how we thank those who make the Festival possible. Patron passholders receive first priority and front-of-the line access. Insiders (first priority), Festival (level-two access) and Film (level-three access) passholders get tiered access in respective order before individual ticket holders. For priority entry, passholders must arrive 30 minutes before any event.
Passes are singular and non-transferable. All parties are 21 and over.
Film waitlisted? No Problem!
A select number of empty seats will be sold prior to start time at the theater for $15. The earlier you arrive, the better your chances.
Keep in Mind…
We want to keep the Festival as accessible as possible by offering the option to buy individual tickets. Please note that individual tickets do not guarantee admission, so be sure to arrive early! In the unlikely event that you do not get in, refunds will be granted at the door.
Audience Award
This year’s Audience Award will be given to an eligible film that captures the hearts and minds of filmgoers. Look for volunteers with a paper ballot or QR code and vote after the film!
Catch the Bus
Getting around Ketchum and Sun Valley is a breeze with our community’s free Mountain Rides bus routes. Hop on the bus to travel between Sun Valley Village, downtown Ketchum, Warm Springs and Elkhorn Village. Find schedules, routes and more at mountainrides.org.
Fest Responsibly
Make the most out of your experience by festing for your health. Drink plenty of water. Be gentle on your lungs—we’re at 5,800 feet elevation! Make time to relax and mingle with filmmakers at HQ (open to Patron, Insiders, and Festival passholders) or at the Green Room at the Bailey Studio (open to Patron and Insider passholders). Come to the parties. Stay Sunny. We can’t wait to welcome you.
Share the Love
Connect with SVFF on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Help us get the word out. Cheers to #SVFF2023!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In