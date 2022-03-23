How To fest

Welcome to our eleventh year. Your unforgettable weekend begins right here.
Ticket and Pass Pick-up
Buy passes and tickets online or in person at the Box Office. All passes must be picked up at the Box Office at The Argyros, 120 Main St. South, Ketchum. Individual film tickets may be purchased online or at the Box Office and please bring your electronic or printed ticket to the venue.
Getting In
Please remember: Priority access is how we thank those who make the Festival possible. Patron passholders receive Platinum priority and always get front-of-the line access. Insiders (Gold priority), Festival (Silver priority) and Film (Silver priority) passholders get tiered access in order before individual ticket holders. For priority entry, Patrons and Passholders must arrive 30 minutes before any event.
Passes are singular and non-transferable. All parties are 21+.
Film waitlisted? No Problem!
A select number of empty seats will be sold prior to start time at the theater for $15. The earlier you arrive, the better your chances.
Keep in Mind…
We want to keep the Festival as accessible as possible by offering the option to buy individual tickets. Please note that individual tickets do not guarantee admission, so be sure to arrive early! In the unlikely event that you do not get in, refunds will be made at the door.
COVID-19 Information
The Argyros Performing Arts Center requires that all guests (over the age of 12) show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 upon picking up passes or utilizing individual film tickets. Valid forms of proof include your CDC Vaccination Record Card or a copy (paper or digital) thereof. Alternatively, you may provide a negative COVID-19 test, taken within 72 hours of showtime.
Virtual Screenings
This year, Passholders can access online screenings to watch in the comfort of their home. Visit our website to learn more.
Audience Award
This year’s Audience Award will be given to an eligible film that captures the hearts and minds of filmgoers. Cast your vote after each film!
Catch the Bus
Getting around Ketchum and Sun Valley is a breeze with our community’s free Mountain Rides bus routes. Hop on the bus to travel between Sun Valley Village, downtown Ketchum, Warm Springs, and Elkhorn Village. Find schedules, routes and more at mountainrides.org.
Fest Like a Local
Make the most out of your experience by festing like a local. Drink plenty of water. Be gentle on your lungs—we’re at 5,800 feet elevation! Make time to relax and mingle with filmmakers at HQ (open to Patron, Insiders, and Festival Passholders) or at the Green Room (open to Patron and Insiders Passholders). Come to the parties. Stay Sunny. We can’t wait to welcome you.
Share the Love
Connect with SVFF on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Help us get the word out. Cheers to #SVFF2022!
Instagram: sunvalleyfilmfest
Twitter: sunvalleyfilm
Facebook: sunvalleyfilmfestival
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In