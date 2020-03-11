Fest like a local
Welcome to our ninth year. Your unforgettable weekend starts here, with these tips to get the most of the festival.
Ticket and pass pickup
Collect tickets and passes at the box office at The Argyros, 120 Main St. S. Redeem online purchases at the theater or box office, starting Tuesday, March 17. Have your receipt ready. If a film is not sold out, limited individual tickets will be available at the door five minutes before showtime.
Getting in
Please remember: Priority access is how we thank those who make the festival possible. Patrons of the festival always get front-of-the line access. Insiders, Festival, Party and Film passholders get tiered access before individual ticketholders. For priority entry, Patrons and Passholders must arrive 30 minutes before any event.
Passes are singular and nontransferable. All parties 21-plus.
Attendees must arrive at least 30 minutes early to secure their spot at each screening. Remember to dress for the weather. Order of admittance is:
1. Patrons
2. Insiders and Festival Passholders
3. Party and Film Passholders
4. Individual ticket holders
Waitlisted? No problem!
A select number of empty seats will be sold prior to start time at the theater for $15 (cash only). The earlier you arrive, the better your chances.
Keep in mind…
We want to keep the festival as accessible as possible by offering the option to buy individual tickets. Please note that individual tickets do not guarantee admission, so arrive early! In the unlikely event that you do not get in, refunds will be made at the door.
Stay in the loop
Worried you might miss something among the hustle and bustle of the festival? Go to www.SVFF2020.com for voting, maps, schedules and hashtags to always be in the know.
Altitude adjustment
If you’re coming from a lower altitude, remember: Drink more water than usual and go easy on the booze. But, if you’re ready, there’s no shortage of spots for beer and spirits. Insiders, Festival and Party Passholders can stop by festival headquarters at the Warfield to relax and mingle with filmmakers. Talent and filmmakers mingle in this loungy environment where you can enjoy a brew with fellow cinephiles. Open all weekend, except when hosting private events.
B-reel with industry insiders
Drop by HQ at the Warfield. Join us as we present Shop Talks, your lens to explore the nuances of filmmaking with the best in the business, Friday and Saturday at Tito’s Handmade Vodka Loft. Tito’s drinks are on the house.
And finally …
Share the love
Connect with the Sun Valley Film Festival on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Help us get the word out. Cheers to #SVFF2020!
Instagram: sunvalleyfilmfest
Twitter: sunvalleyfilm
Facebook: sunvalleyfilmfestival
