The Sun Valley Wellness Festival (SVWF) offers over 50 events spanning four days, June 10-13. To ensure you get the most out of this extensive slate, familiarize yourself with the details of Festival venues, passes, tickets, workshops, outdoor events, the Experience Park, and more.
VENUES
The Argyros Performing Arts Center
120 Main St. South, Ketchum
The Argyros hosts SVWF Keynote Speakers, daytime Speaker Presentations, the SVWF Registration Desk (opens Friday, June 10 at 8:30 a.m.), and new this year, the Lotus Lounge (in the Bailey Studio) will host receptions and gatherings throughout the Festival.
The Limelight Hotel
151 Main St. South, Ketchum
The Limelight Hotel is the official Sun Valley Wellness Festival Lodging Partner. The Limelight Silvercreek Room hosts daytimes speakers and workshops.
Festival Meadows
206 Sun Valley Road, Sun Valley
Located a half mile from The Argyros and Limelight Hotel, Festival Meadows on Sun Valley Road will transform into the SVWF Experience Park. The Experience Park is free and open to the public for the duration of the Festival and offers an array of wellness-related products, services, activities, and healthy food options. The Experience Park is also the location for the SVWF Labyrinth and the Movement Tent, where all movement classes take place.
The Sun Valley Wellness Festival Labyrinth at the Experience Park
Labyrinths are ancient archetypes that have been used for over 4,000 years and offer a unique opportunity for reflection and meditative walking. Labyrinths are consciously created pathways that weave into the center of a circle; unlike a maze, there are no dead ends. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the SVWF Festival, the Labyrinth will remain open to the public throughout the Festival.
Passes, Tickets and Workshops
There are many ways to customize your SVWF experience. A SVWF event pass offers you the most flexibility and premium options to participate in all Festival offerings. If you are just looking to dip your toes in, individual tickets can be purchased for all the various events. All passes, tickets, and workshops may be purchased online at www.sunvalleywellness.org.
SVWF Passes
Movement Pass: $95
Includes access to all movement classes on Saturday and Sunday.
Day Pass: Saturday or Sunday: $145
Includes admission to all daytime Speakers, Movement, and Mindfulness classes. Does not include keynotes or evening events.
Weekend Day Pass: $250
Includes admission to all Saturday and Sunday daytime Speakers, Movement, and Mindfulness classes. Does not include Keynotes or evening events.
Festival Pass: $450
Access to all Speakers, Movement, and Mindfulness Classes, including Premium Seating to all Keynotes, an invitation to all event and speaker receptions, and a complimentary Virtual Festival Pass with access to stream presentations for 30 days following SVWF.
Experience Pass: $925
Access to all Speakers, Movement, and Mindfulness Classes, includes Premium Seating to all Keynotes, an invitation to all event and speaker receptions, access to the Lotus Lounge, a complimentary Virtual Festival Pass with access to stream presentations for 30 days following SVWF, and an invitation to the Saturday evening Speaker and Attendee Dinner: Getting to Know You.
Supporter Pass: $2,500
Access to all Speakers, Movement, and Mindfulness Classes, includes Premium Seating to all Keynotes, an invitation to all event and Speaker Receptions, access to the Lotus Lounge, a complimentary Virtual Festival Pass with access to stream presentations for 30 days following SVWF, and an invitation and Preferred Selection to the Saturday evening Speaker and Attendee Dinner: Getting to Know You. This pass purchase provides four (4) scholarship passes and includes a $1,500 charitable donation.
Individual Tickets
Movement and Mindfulness Classes: $35
Individual Speaker Tickets: $50
Keynote Speakers Tickets:
General Admission: $60
Premium Seating: $100
Workshops
Workshops allow for small intensive classes with SVWF speakers during which attendees can engage in-depth with the material and discussion with the speakers. Prices for the workshops vary and are noted in the workshop descriptions. Workshops are not included in passes and must be purchased separately.
Receptions, Dinners and Gatherings
SVWF has created unique opportunities for gatherings, community building, and connections. This year’s schedule includes options for attendees to get to know one another, engage in conversation, and make connections. Festival and Experience Pass holders are invited to join three hosted speaker and attendee receptions. Experience Pass holders are invited to join the private speaker and attendee dinners on Saturday evening, hosted at Ketchum and Sun Valley venues. The Lotus Lounge, the Bailey Studio at The Argyros, serves as a gathering place throughout the Festival for attendees to grab a light snack, beverage, and take a moment to reflect and converse with other attendees.
Free Events
SVWF features an array of events and activities that are free and open to the public, including guided hikes, noontime yoga, the Experience Park and Labyrinth, Opening and Closing Ceremonies, and select presentations. Free events are noted in the schedule.
All events, speakers, times, topics, and locations are subject to change. Please check www.sunvalleywellness.org for the most up-to-date information. ￼
