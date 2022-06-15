Summer hiking is one of the best parts of living in the Wood River Valley. From Galena Lodge to Timmerman Hill, the region is home to some of the most iconic trails in the state, and these trails also happen to have some pretty interesting and often unusual names. These names typically have an even more interesting history behind them, with some more apparent than others, and a few lost to time altogether.
Some might be obvious to local amateur historians. Take the ever-popular Harriman Trail, which runs roughly 18 miles between Ketchum and Galena Lodge. It’s named in honor of Union Pacific Railroad chairman and Sun Valley founder W. Averell Harriman.
Other trails are named for the hills they climb or the creeks they follow, but have other elements that stick in hikers’ minds. The Proctor Mountain trail—a four-mile loop in Sun Valley, is named after, you guessed it, Proctor Mountain, home to the first chairlift in the world, according to the Smithsonian.
Helmed by Harriman, the Union Pacific Railroad built the world’s first chairlift at the Sun Valley Resort in 1936, based on a design by their lead bridge engineer, Jim Curran, according to the museum’s magazine. Curran slipped his drawings into a pile of proposals under review by the ski area’s developers. His idea happened to catch their attention, and they gave Curran the resources to move forward with his invention. The rest is history, marked by a plaque along the Proctor Mountain Loop Trail. A chairlift of the same design, on Fairway Road, still stands to this day, accessible by parking at the Hemingway Memorial and heading over to the Ruud Mountain Trail.
Hyndman Peak, located in the Pioneer Mountains in the Sawtooth National Forest, is a more ambitious—and rugged—hike. At over 12,000 feet, the peak on the boundary of Blaine and Custer counties is the highest in the Pioneers and the ninth tallest in Idaho. In 1916, when it was named for Civil War Major William Hyndman, it was the largest peak in the state to be given a name, according to the Blaine County Historical Museum. Hyndman, who eventually had a prosperous career in mining and law in the area, lives on on maps and trail markers, including the 12.8-mile route that leads to the top of his peak. Best accessible by taking Forest Service Road 203 (also called Hyndman Creek Road) off of East Fork, this challenging out-and-back rises some 5,000 feet in just over a six-mile ascent, making it a poor choice for casual hikers or anyone adjusting to the altitude. Those who reach the summit, though, will join a long line of mountaineers to bag the relatively low-hanging 12-er, first summited by W.T. Griswold and E.T. Perkins in 1889, according to the hiking website idahosummits.com.
Nestled near Hyndman Peak lies the Pioneer Cabin and its hiking trail. When you reach the culmination of the hike, the name becomes clear: There’s a cabin, and it’s in the Pioneers. The Pioneer Cabin itself has a unique history, built by the Union Pacific Railroad as an alpine ski hut in 1937. This cabin eventually quartered members of the 10th Mountain Division as they trained for alpine combat prior to joining the Second World War. While not technical, the trail is often considered to be one of the area’s most difficult according to the Blaine County Recreational District, but serves eight-and-a-half miles of some of the most iconic and breathtaking views in Idaho. While the trail takes you towards the apron of Hyndman, you’ll need to drive north of Sun Valley to find the trailhead. Head toward the north end of Corral Creek—you’ll see the eponymous corral—to pick up the trail.
Greenhorn Gulch, an 11-mile loop between Hailey and Ketchum, was named after one of the original Ranger Districts within the Sawtooth National Forest. In 1908, the Sawtooth National Forest Supervisor’s Office was established, and three ranger districts along with it, known as Soldier District, Pole Creek District and Greenhorn District, which included the Wood River and Little Wood River areas. President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal program saw the establishment of the Civilian Conservation Corps in 1933, which remodeled the old ranger station at Greenhorn, according to the National Forest Service.
Another relic of the Union Pacific Railroad is the Wood River Trail, the 36-mile paved stretch from Bellevue to Sun Valley was originally a rail line, completed in 1894. This railroad was built as a direct consequence of the discovery of silver and lead near Galena Summit in the 1870s and 1880s.
After the mining industries faltered at the dawn of the 20th century, the rail was once again popularized by Sun Valley Resort, which brought skiers from all over Union Pacific’s rail lines from Omaha to Seattle, according to the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy, a trail-development organization. After Union Pacific’s sale of Sun Valley in 1964, it had all but abandoned the railroad until it was finally discontinued in the 1980s. Following a grassroots effort, the tracks were removed, the path was paved, and the rest is history: the Wood River Trail offers bikers, walkers and whoever else a clear connection from Bellevue to Ketchum.
