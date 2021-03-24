Even before the COVID-19 pandemic sent most of the St. Luke’s Wood River staff into overdrive, one would be hard-pressed to find someone busier than Ruby Garcia.
As one of two bilingual outreach coordinators at St. Luke’s Center for Community Health in Hailey, Garcia’s job description is a long one. Between leading health education classes, coordinating partnerships with the Mexican Consulate and other organizations, helping community members in need of medical care or rent assistance, serving on the board of the Wood River Community YMCA, and hosting her own monthly Spanish radio program, Garcia’s calendar is overflowing on the best of days.
Then coronavirus arrived in Idaho, catapulting Blaine County to one of the highest case rates in the world, and Garcia’s work became even more urgent—and her workload even heavier.
“For me, I think my job has become that much more important in the community [since the COVID-19 pandemic began],” Garcia said. “We have a pandemic. This is scary. But this is our job. This is what we do.”
‘The perfect thing I was waiting for’
A native of Gooding County, Garcia moved to the Wood River Valley 20 years ago.
“My family’s always worked up here, so I knew about the valley forever, it feels like,” Garcia said.
She dove into community service, helping out with church events and other causes while working as a family educator with the local Head Start program. She went on to work in banking, eventually moving into a role centered on community outreach and financial education. At the same time, she served as a volunteer with the Center for Community Health.
In 2009, a full-time position as a bilingual outreach coordinator at the center opened up.
“It was just the perfect thing I was waiting for,” Garcia said. “I jumped on it and was hired.”
Today, Garcia is one of three community outreach coordinators at St. Luke’s Center for Community Health, two of whom are bilingual.
Community education
When asked to describe an average day at work pre-pandemic, Garcia laughed.
“Where do I begin?”
For the St. Luke’s outreach coordinators, community education takes many forms—from public health classes on puberty and other topics to motherhood support groups. The center also partners with a variety of organizations and nonprofits, including the Mexican Consulate in Boise, to raise awareness of health resources.
Walk-ins—often seeking help in finding medical resources (such as filling a prescription or connecting with a medical provider) or economic resources (like rent assistance)—are welcome at the Center for Community Health, where Garcia and her fellow outreach coordinators lend a hand in filling out paperwork and other practical matters.
On the first Sunday of each month, Garcia hosts a Spanish language radio program on local station 107.5, speaking with guests from various local organizations and nonprofits on topics ranging from public transportation to domestic abuse.
‘Extremely, extremely busy’
The coronavirus pandemic has “heightened the need” for community education and outreach, particularly among the local Latino community, Garcia said. Viewers of Blaine County’s periodic COVID-19 town hall meetings over the past year have likely seen Garcia translate complex and sometimes lengthy medical information in real time, making crucial information immediately accessible to Spanish-speaking residents.
“We’re a lot busier with what we do,” she said. “Everyone seems to be in need of something. It keeps us extremely, extremely busy.”
The Center for Community Health has seen a significant increase in people seeking rent assistance and mental health resources over the past year, according to Garcia, requiring a shift in priorities some days. Pre-pandemic, Garcia would receive between 50 and 80 calls a month from people in need of help. Now, she receives around 200.
“As soon as you walk in, you already have people coming in the door,” she said. “I can’t get to every single call in the entire day.”
Prior to the pandemic, Garcia spent the bulk of her time focused on health education in the community.
“Now, I’m more focused on trying to help people get through the month or the day or the week,” she said.
Another priority for the center: making sure the local Spanish-speaking community has access to, and accurate information on, the COVID-19 vaccine.
“In our position, in general, we’ve always been in kind of a middle position [between the government and the Latino community] because people trust what we do and they know us locally,” Garcia said. “We’re trying to reduce the fears out in the Hispanic community [around the vaccine] and get them the correct information.”
‘Faith and hope’
The approval of multiple COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. at the start of the year marked a turning point of sorts for the coronavirus pandemic, locally and around the world. As of Friday morning, 348,717 Idahoans and 7,336 Blaine County residents had received a vaccine, according to the South Central Public Health District’s vaccine dashboard.
Garcia has heard health-care professionals describe the new vaccines as a potential light at the end of the tunnel for the pandemic. But she doesn’t see that light quite yet—at least when it comes to the full vaccination and economic recovery of those in the local Hispanic community. The state of Idaho does not collect information on the race or ethnicity of those who are vaccinated, so it’s difficult to know exactly what the distribution of the vaccines has looked like locally.
“But there’s definitely faith and hope that this vaccine is going to work, and we’re hoping that one day things will get back to normal—not as they used to be, but as normal as we can be,” Garcia said. “Hope is what we have to look for.”
