Overspeed’s Sun Valley Experience returns for another year at Campion Ice House from July 17-21 and 24-28.

Planet Hockey, a player-development skills camp, is returning to the Campion Ice House.

It will be from June 12-16 and will be split into two groups: Group A for kids 10-and-under and Group B for players 11-and-older.

The camp offers custom-designed training for forwards, defensemen and goaltenders. Kids will learn power skating, stick handling, passing, scoring, body contact, puck protection, miniature games and one-on-one battles. Players will receive a camp jersey, personalized player evaluation, video lectures and training clips.

