Planet Hockey, a player-development skills camp, is returning to the Campion Ice House.
It will be from June 12-16 and will be split into two groups: Group A for kids 10-and-under and Group B for players 11-and-older.
The camp offers custom-designed training for forwards, defensemen and goaltenders. Kids will learn power skating, stick handling, passing, scoring, body contact, puck protection, miniature games and one-on-one battles. Players will receive a camp jersey, personalized player evaluation, video lectures and training clips.
There will also be specialized groups for co-ed players with limited to advanced hockey skills and aspirations.
Planet Hockey also offers an optional add-on to participate in a supplemental training program, or STP. That program is an additional one hour of on-ice skills training the first four days of camp.
Each camp will last from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Being involved in the specialized training program will extend the day to 2:45 p.m.
The camp cost is $559. The STP camp cost is $169.
Also coming to the Ice House are:
July 14-16: Adult Weekend Warrior Hockey Camp. Cost: $225.
July 17-21 and 24-28: Overspeed Youth Hockey Camp ages 5-19. The cost is $595 per week or both for $995.
Participants will be split into U19, U18, U14, U12, U10, and U8.
On-ice training (11.5 hours during the week) will utilize a progressive approach to skating and skill dynamics to improve each player’s ability during the program. Each day will consist of a full session dedicated to skating and skill development system with program directors Toby O’Brien and Matt Bertani.
The second daily session will be conducted by a staff of elite-level coaches on the fundamentals of the game and team play. Specialized goaltending instruction is included.
A full off-ice fitness program will be implemented, as well as video analysis of each player to assist in the learning process. Families are welcome to participate in an educational segment about opportunities in the game.
