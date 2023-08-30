} Skip to main content
'He's someone who connects dots': Former Mayor Jerry Seifert, who revived Wagon Days, honored as Grand Marshal

Former Mayor Jerry Seiffert’s lifetime of achievements culminates in being named Wagon Days Grand Marshal

Jerry Seiffert

Jerry Seiffert spearheaded the revival of Wagon Days in the 1970s.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

When Jerry Seiffert was about 10 years old, he saw a screening of the 1941 classic “Sun Valley Serenade,” a musical that showed the glitz and glamour of America’s first destination ski resort, at a theater in his hometown of St. Paul, Minnesota. He was struck.

“I walked outside, and told my friends, ‘I’m going to move there and learn to ski!’” he said.

The group of fifth grade boys responded predictably: with a barrage of snowballs and taunts. Little did they know, not only would Seiffert move to Idaho and learn to ski, he would become one of Ketchum’s most influential mayors over a 12-year tenure in City Hall with a list of accomplishments that includes restarting the once-dormant Wagon Days celebration.

