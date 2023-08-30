'He's someone who connects dots': Former Mayor Jerry Seifert, who revived Wagon Days, honored as Grand Marshal

When Jerry Seiffert was about 10 years old, he saw a screening of the 1941 classic “Sun Valley Serenade,” a musical that showed the glitz and glamour of America’s first destination ski resort, at a theater in his hometown of St. Paul, Minnesota. He was struck.
“I walked outside, and told my friends, ‘I’m going to move there and learn to ski!’” he said.
The group of fifth grade boys responded predictably: with a barrage of snowballs and taunts. Little did they know, not only would Seiffert move to Idaho and learn to ski, he would become one of Ketchum’s most influential mayors over a 12-year tenure in City Hall with a list of accomplishments that includes restarting the once-dormant Wagon Days celebration.
Wagon Days had been dead for about a decade when Seiffert’s idea to reboot it finally came to fruition in 1976, largely thanks to federal funds associated with the county’s Bicentennial Celebration. Without that money and lots of community donations, the Wagon Days parade would not have gotten off the ground again, he said.
Martha Page, who served under Seiffert on the Ketchum City Council from 1974-1977, said that this was an entirely different Ketchum from what citizens enjoy today.
“Town was very different then,” she said. “Main Street was the only paved road.”
Page remembers a federally commissioned economic study that said that Ketchum and Sun Valley’s economic peak would always come in winter. The summer and slack seasons were destined to be more or less dead around these parts.
Seiffert knew early on in his tenure as mayor that he wanted to bring back the legendary parade to celebrate the area’s unique history—and pull more visitors to the valley in the process.
First, though, he had to find the wagons. Nobody seemed to know where they were. Seiffert eventually tracked them to a Sun Valley storage facilities near the Sinclair gas station off Sun Valley Road. He got permission to see them and was immediately taken by the size of the old wooden vehicles.
“I thought, ‘Holy cow,’” he said.
The trouble was, there was no money to fund the celebration. One of Seiffert’s first stops in seeking support was the then newly formed Idaho Mountain Express newspaper. Publisher Pam Morris, who was at the time a reporter and has since married Seiffert, remembers whipping her head around when the confident, tall mayor strolled into her office in Warm Springs.
“He asked for $500! I made $100 a week at the time,” Morris said.
Seiffert laughed when asked to recall the moment. He doesn’t remember exactly how much he asked for but that he does remember one thing: The community was willing to give as soon as they heard his plan.
“The council looked at the budget and said ‘What financing?’ So, I hit the streets, and we were able to raise significant [funds] and get it rolling until the city could take over the funding of Wagon Days,” he said.
That took a half decade or so.
The impacts of Seiffert’s leadership are seen throughout the area, extending far beyond Wagon Days. He remembered a key point in time in which he and other area leaders, including the Blaine County commissioners, decided that they would ban strips of development along state Highway 75, between Ketchum and Hailey—a unique planning decision at the time.
Ever the historian, Seiffert’s decision to lead this charge was in part based on his admiration of the old American West and the way its cities were organized.
“The American Western city before the highways was pretty cool,” he said. “The railroad ran through the city and stopped at the depot [in the center of town], and then there were hotels around it and things spread out from there. But people built up [before out] because you didn’t drive anywhere.”
Morris said that, without fail, when traveling in a new city, she often finds her husband straying away, looking around corners at the layout of the streets and the uses of the buildings. He can’t help but take in the city’s functions. It’s something he has been passionate about since before he was mayor of Ketchum.
To Page, the image Seiffert projects sometimes is at odds with his highly analytical mind.
“He always looks like he’s just wandering around,” Page said. “But he’s not. He doesn’t miss anything. He is taking in and processing everything all the time.”
She paused, and thought for a second.
“He’s someone who connects dots,” she said.
Being that type of person—the type who connects dots—has landed Seiffert in the middle of Forrest Gump-like situations. He recalled tales of working with intelligence agencies during an uprising in the Caribbean nation of Anguilla. Seiffert was consulted by foreign offices of the U.S. government while spending time on a study program in Ghana. He traveled throughout Africa and the Middle East, experiencing tumultuous political events firsthand as a tall Western traveler who stuck out, but one who always seemed to make friends. That amiability served him well as mayor.
“Jerry has the skill of being able to tell people tough information in a really nice way,” Morris said.
Case in point: The time he was able to unite old-school Idaho policemen with buttoned-up federal agents. Seiffert recalled how this came about.
“Because of my [history with the] FBI, I was in close contact with the office in Pocatello [while I was Mayor],” he said.
Years into his tenure, an ex-FBI agent with whom he had contact moved to Ketchum and became a part of the community.
“All of a sudden, we have two or three FBI guys dropping into our little cop shop,” he said, laughing.
As anyone who has watched a TV cop show can attest to, this kind of meeting of agencies can often cause strife. Seiffert was able to manage the situation and keep all parties pleased.
His good relationship with the chief came in part from respect earned through his FBI connections. In the 1970s, Seiffert sent the chief to the FBI’s Police Chief Training Academy, where the chief decided to do a little research on all those stories he had heard about Seiffert’s tenure in Anguilla and Ghana. His boss’ name was blacked out at the level of security clearance the chief had, which “impressed the s---” out of the chief, Seiffert said with a laugh. The chief didn’t challenge Seiffert much after that.
The same local officers did ruffle some feathers in City Hall over the course of Seiffert’s mayoral tenure, though. Page said that when Wagon Days was first proposed, the police chief objected on the grounds that a “real city,” as she said, wouldn’t close down their streets for a frivolous event.
“The local police didn’t want to do the parade because the Twin Falls police would laugh at them for closing the streets,” she said. “We said, ‘Tell that to Pasadena, [California]!”
Seiffert always knew that the community here was primed for a festival like this, he said. Since he first came out West, he has found a sense of camaraderie like no other.
“In Minnesota, your grandmother had to know somebody else’s grandmother [for them to be friendly to you],” he said in jest. “And in the West, it was entirely the opposite. You would sit down next to somebody you never met before and before you knew it they would be your best friend. It was a different social experience entirely, and it suited me just fine.”
His first experience west of Minnesota came while working on the Great Northern Railroad for four summers during college. It was hard work, but it was fulfilling. Seiffert remembers that time fondly.
“One time I was with the Great Northern crew on my first summer and we went off to have a beer,” he said. “And they took me to the bar even though I wasn’t old enough. The [bartender] serving us gave me a look like I was kind of young, and one of the railroad workers said, ‘He’s with us; give him a beer.’ And he did.”
Seiffert, a Democrat, said that was back when many working class Idaho towns associated with the railroad voted with the Democratic Party due to their union affiliations. As a politician, he took pride in crossing the aisle, something that he says doesn’t happen much anymore.
The former mayor and U.S. Senate candidate told the story of how Local Option Taxes, a type of tax collection levied by resort towns in the state to offset the increased costs associated with tourism, were founded in the state.
Seiffert approached Republican Steve Antone in the state House of Representatives with an idea for a new tax that would help his community stay afloat and in shape.
“When I first brought it to him, as chair of the Tax and Revenue Committee, he said, ‘Well, I’m not so sure,’ and then we got it done in three years,” he said.
In order to pass, the bill needed a lot of votes from Republicans. Seiffert said that was achieved through the help of Antone.
Now, there are approximately a dozen cities in Idaho that use a Local Option Tax. The Local Option Tax has raised more than $3 million for Ketchum thus far in 2023.
In the 1960s, the Wagon Days event was the responsibility of the American Legion chapter in Ketchum. Page recalled early meetings with city officials and Legion representatives where whiskey was poured liberally and shouting matches often ensued. They couldn’t handle the responsibility of past American Legions—most importantly, finding horses that could serve in place of the mules that were no longer trained to do the job. It took a little while for Ketchum to find someone who had mastered the once-dead art of a full mule jerk line, as the wagon train is called.
“Whatever we pay [the muleskinner] is a good deal,” Seiffert said, emphasizing that he might be the only person alive who knows how to drive the train.
The parade has come a long way from when it restarted in the mid 1970s.
“We used to joke that the parade was so short they would have to run it twice,” Morris said.
Page said that the event is truly unique. There are no other wagons of this size, in this good of condition, that can drive down the street like these.
Morris said that, this year, she expects her husband to be calmer than he has been at Wagon Days in years past. Finally, he gets to sit back and relax instead of worrying about running things.
“After Jerry and I got married, he would be out the door on parade day by 6:30 a.m., and he would be at the horses center helping arrange stuff and helping get the entries in line,” she said. “He was one of the last people to come around in the parade because he was making sure everybody was organized. He would get home around 10 o’clock at night and collapse on the couch and fall asleep.”
When asked what she thought about Seiffert finally getting the nod as Grand Marshal, Morris was direct: “Everybody has come up to him and said, ‘It’s about time!’” she said.
Page has a theory why it took so long for the pioneer of Wagon Days to be named the event’s grand marshal. “He always rode in the parade and was involved in the parade, so I think people really thought that he had already been grand marshal,” she said without even a hint of a smile.
When Page spoke to former state Rep. Wendy Jaquet, she said Jaquet insisted Seiffert had already been given the honor.
Why a man of such consequence has spent so much of his time out of the spotlight can also be explained away quickly, Page said.
“Part of the reason that Jerry has never gotten the recognition he deserves is because newspapers don’t cover themselves, and Jerry has always been a friend of the paper.”
Now in his mid-80s, the former Mayor works in sales at the Idaho Mountain Express.
Once, years ago, he was visiting Anguilla with Morris, Page and her husband, and a few others. The group had been regaled with tales of Anguilla for years and had always approached them with a healthy degree of skepticism. As they sat at a restaurant in the tropical nation, Seiffert got to chatting with a waiter. He mentioned a brief aside about his time on the island. The waiter took a step back, cocked his head, and looked at Seiffert puzzled. He asked, “Wait, are you Mr. Jerry?”
Soon, the entire restaurant staff was out in the dining area, waiting to shake Seiffert’s hand. Both Morris and Page recalled this tale with laughter. But, that’s not where the tales end.
“Now, Morris said with a smile, “I have a few stories to tell you with the recorder off.” ￼
Great read Andrew! Ketchum, Hailey, Bellevue and also the Hailey Museum have tons of information on our Valleys history. Jerry was before my time here, but am glad he set a good foundation.
So glad to see you get this well deserved recognition! Always a visionary moving things forward in a positive direction.
Well-deserved honor for the guy who did more than revive Wagon Days but remade Ketchum and its government in significant ways. Kudos to you, Mayor Seiffert. Your only mistake during those years was to appoint me to the City Council. A.G. Block, Sacramento
