Like emerging hibernating bears coming out of our dark, dozy dens, the country is coming out of its hiding place once again.
We as humans don’t adapt very well to enclosed spaces, and when it’s time to get out and play in the warm summer sun, we don’t hesitate. We run, jump and hurry to the closest river or lake.
Like children served ice cream before dinner, we tend to overeat the essence of summer. It’s the buffet of seasons and the year’s dessert. It’s why we work so hard during the fall and winter. We want to cut loose after the long, cold, lonely winter and act like we’re all 13 again.
We’ve all been through a tough two years dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. However, as COVID-19 tensions seem to be easing, we’re looking forward to getting outside and falling in love with Sun Valley all over again. We shoveled the snow, made the ice rinks, plowed the roads, built the buildings and had blisters on our feet to prove it.
We’re ready for the activities, the pickup soccer games, the music in the mountains and, for kids, the summer camps.
Nothing embodies an Idaho summer quite like fishing until sundown, early mountain bike rides and summer crushes.
The arts have become a unique and ubiquitous influence on the Wood River Valley, along with the games. Between art, reading and music camps, Blaine County keeps it creative during the summer.
Summers in the Wood River Valley are exceptional, and our Kids section compiles great options for camps and other activities to maximize the season. So read on and get ready: it may be April, but summer is just around the corner.
