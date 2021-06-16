Central Idaho is an adventurous hiker’s paradise. A short distance from Ketchum and Sun Valley, rugged trails wind into some of the Rocky Mountain West’s most scenic alpine landscapes. To the north, northwest and east, paths access the valleys, lakes and peaks of the majestic Sawtooth, Boulder, White Cloud, Smoky and Pioneer mountains—with much of the first three protected federal wilderness. Some scenic, high-altitude hikes are relatively close to town.
Eager hikers looking to gain some elevation in early summer often head to Bald Mountain, Sun Valley Resort’s primary ski area, immediately west of Ketchum. The snow on Baldy—as the mountain is known in the region—typically melts away in late spring and the runs become carpeted with green grass and wildflowers. Rising 3,400 feet above the floor of the Wood River Valley, Baldy provides a challenging 5-mile ascent and excellent views.
Hikers seeking to gain the summit can start on the Bald Mountain Trail, which starts at the River Run base area and climbs steeply through the mountain’s forested flanks. From the Bald Mountain Overlook, hikers can ascend a variety of ski runs and tracks to the summit. At the top, the Boulder, Smoky and Pioneer ranges pierce the skyline. In summer, when the resort is operating lift service, weary hikers can take advantage of a free, one-way ride back down.
In the Smoky Mountains, the hikes to Baker Lake and the Norton Lakes provide, respectively, easy and moderately challenging hikes with a photo-worthy destination. Both are accessed off Baker Creek Road, a dirt road 15 miles north of Ketchum. The walk to Baker Lake ascends through forest and meadows, concluding at the rocky lake basin at 8,800 feet. At 3.4 miles round trip, it is popular with families and hikers with dogs. The hike to Norton Lake—a round-trip trek of 4.4 miles—ends at a stunning, turquoise lake fringed with evergreens. Ambitious hikers can continue on to an upper lake.
In the Pioneer Mountains, several routes access Pioneer Cabin, a mountain shelter built in 1937 for cross-country skiers. The saddle on which the cabin sits offers views that rival those of the Alps.
One popular route to Pioneer Cabin starts east of Sun Valley and Ketchum, off Corral Creek Road. The 7.5-mile round trip takes hikers along a forested ridge and through meadows vibrant with wildflowers.
Two other trails access Pioneer Cabin from East Fork Road, southeast of Ketchum. The lightly traveled Johnstone Creek Trail climbs for 3.3 miles to a spectacular view of the towering Pioneers before joining the Corral Creek route about a mile below the cabin. The very challenging trek is approximately 12 miles round trip.
The other less-traveled route follows the North Fork of Hyndman Creek. The 8-mile round-trip trek climbs moderately along the creek before a steep ascent for the final mile. The vista from the cabin includes Hyndman Peak, which at 12,009 feet is the highest of the Pioneers.
