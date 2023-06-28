Hailey’s annual fireworks spectacle is steeped in 140 years of tradition, dating back to 1883 when the town held its first full-day Independence Day celebration.
According to Wood River Times editor T.E. Picotte, the fireworks show that year followed a day packed with brass-band performances, wheelbarrow and sack races, baseball games, an ice cream social and a well-attended Fourth of July parade down Main Street.
News of the parade and fireworks drew some 3,000 spectators to Hailey, many of whom came by train and stage from Shoshone and Camas County, Picotte noted.
At dusk, rockets were set off from Carbonate Mountain and other points in town by a small group of men that included the postmaster, a stationary store owner, and a mineral surveyor. The fireworks gave the mountains and foothills “the appearance of being on fire” for about two hours, according to the newspaper.
“The signal for the start was a sky-rocket sent up from the south end of the Chief of the Hill claim on Carbonate … and the fun began,” Picotte wrote. “Rockets, Roman candles, et cetera, following one another in rapid succession from both sides of town for at least an hour.”
Anyone unaware that it was the Fourth of July “would have thought that a conflagration was raging,” he added.
Hailey took its fireworks seriously, according to the newspaper. A fireworks board was assembled in 1883, and Ezra Pound’s father, Homer Loomis Pound, joined as a member. That first year, Picotte reported that the committee spent $300 on imported fireworks. By 1886, that figure had more than doubled to $750; by 1891, over $1,000—about $33,400 in present-day U.S. dollars—was spent on pyrotechnics.
The what, who and when
Around 400 artillery shells will be launched into the sky Tuesday evening, according to Utah-based Lantis Fireworks.
The production company has put on Hailey’s Fireworks Extravaganza for more than a decade, and this year will be no different.
The show will begin at dusk, sometime between 9 and 9:30 p.m., with fireworks discharged near Wood River High School.
According to inventory manager Eric Gurney, the choreography has varied slightly year to year.
“We listen to what people liked and disliked about the show and make adjustments for the next year,” he explained. “After a while, we can get a pretty good idea of what each city likes. Over the years we have been able to tune the show to Hailey specifically.”
Aerial shells are typically launched from cardboard tubes that function like the barrel of a gun. The shell, which has a gunpowder core and pelleted “stars” in the outer layer, sits upon a base layer of clay and gunpowder. Once the burning fuse reaches the base layer, an explosion sends the shell through the tube and into the air at 350 miles per hour.
The initial explosion also ignites a secondary fuse leading to the shell’s core. After a certain amount of time in the air, predetermined by the type of fuse, the shell explodes and releases its “stars” outwards. Each “star” contains black powder and different salts and compounds to produce the desired explosion of color: sodium for gold, copper for blue, for example.
According to Gurney, each firework is handmade and sourced from suppliers across the globe. Lantis receives most of its shells from China, Japan, Spain, and Australia, he said. (99% of consumer fireworks and 70% of professional display fireworks come from China, according to the American Pyrotechnics Association.)
Here are some special firework effects to watch out for in Hailey’s show, according to Gurney:
- Brocade crown—a starburst of gold or silver that droops before fading out, evoking a willow tree or waterfall.
- Classic chrysanthemum—a perfectly spherical and straight burst of stars with long, smoky tails.
- Classic peony—like the chrysanthemum, but the stars change color as they expand outward and do not leave tails.
- Pattern shells: The stars expand in a ring, forming smiley faces, hearts, and other patterns.
- Salutes: Common in finales, these are more audible than visual and flash in a strobe-like effect. ￼
