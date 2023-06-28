Hailey’s annual fireworks spectacle is steeped in 140 years of tradition, dating back to 1883 when the town held its first full-day Independence Day celebration.

According to Wood River Times editor T.E. Picotte, the fireworks show that year followed a day packed with brass-band performances, wheelbarrow and sack races, baseball games, an ice cream social and a well-attended Fourth of July parade down Main Street.

News of the parade and fireworks drew some 3,000 spectators to Hailey, many of whom came by train and stage from Shoshone and Camas County, Picotte noted.

Know before you light

• All aerial fireworks are illegal in Idaho except those used in professional city-sponsored shows. These include bottle rockets, sky rockets, roman candles, firecrackers, missiles, parachutes, sky flyers and display shells.

• Discharging or possessing any type of firework, even sparklers, is strictly prohibited on BLM and National Forest land from June until October due to the risk of wildfire.

• Blaine County Commissioners have passed a ban on all fireworks in advance of the July 4 holiday. This extends through October, and applies to the unincorporated county only.

• “Safe and sane” fireworks are permitted within Hailey city limits this summer, according to Fire Chief Mike Baledge. These include black snakes, cone fountains, ground spinner wheels, pop-its, smoke balls, sparklers, trick noisemakers and whistles. Other small consumer-type fireworks are OK as long as they remain near the ground, do not travel outside a 20-foot radius, and do not shoot above 20 feet.

