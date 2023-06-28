Bringing the community together for the Fourth of July is a great way to not only socialize with friends and family, but also to support the various organizations and business in the Wood River Valley.

The city of Hailey and the Valley Chamber, along with several local organizations, have put together a full lineup of events to fill the weekend prior to the Fourth and the day itself.

“Hailey is a pretty magical place during the Fourth of July. It really shows off our small town charm and the best of what we’re about,” said Mike McKenna, executive director for the Valley Chamber, the organization that puts together the parade for the city.

