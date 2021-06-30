Named one of the top Fourth of July events in the country by the Los Angeles Times, Hailey’s Days of the Old West celebration is sure to offer locals and tourists alike some memorable, old-fashioned fun this year.
Since 1883, Hailey has put itself on the map as an Independence Day hotspot. This year will be no different, according to Mike McKenna, director of the Chamber of Hailey & the Wood River Valley, and may in fact draw more crowds than usual.
Here’s a rundown of events on July 4.
9 a.m.
Stop by the 20th annual Fourth of July Antique & Art Show at Roberta McKercher Park to find retro steals and one-of-a-kind deals. Vendors from across the country will offer everything from vintage quilts to handmade jewelry. The show—hosted by Dana Cameron of Blue Cow Antiques—will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Between browsing, people can enjoy live music, mechanical bull rides and a beer garden.
12 p.m.
Head over to Main Street before noon to select a prime viewing spot for Hailey’s Days of the Old West parade. Up to 100 entrants will march, trot and float down Main Street, delighting viewers of all ages.
Because Boise canceled its Fourth of July parade this year, McKenna said he expects this year’s crowd to be larger than normal. To reduce congestion, he recommends that visitors carpool and avoid parking in front of River Street businesses. Two walkable options are the Park & Ride and Hop Porter Park parking lots.
For the safety of people and pets, throwing candy is prohibited, but wrapped treats can still be handed out individually.
Still need to register? The entry fee is $50 and applications, found online at bit.ly/3dewtPH, are due by July 2. Registration opens at 10 a.m. on the corner of Walnut and River streets and parade judging will take place at the intersection of Main and Carbonate. Cash prizes for various categories will be awarded by The Chamber shortly after an announcement.
1-6 p.m.
The fun doesn’t end with the parade. After the last float passes, head to Hop Porter Park for the annual RiverFest, put on this year by the Sawtooth Brewery. Enjoy food trucks, live music, kids entertainment and the brewery’s famous craft beers and IPAs. Attendees are encouraged to bring family, lawn chairs and games; outside food or drink is not permitted. Admission is free.
7:30 p.m.
The Sawtooth Rangers’ Fourth of July Rodeo has featured some of the country’s top professional riders and stock since the late 1940s.
The family-friendly sporting events at Werthheimer Park will begin each night at 7:30 p.m., with pre-rodeo events starting at 6 p.m. Tickets at the door cost $15 for adults and $10 for children. For more on the rodeo, which runs July 2-4.
9 p.m.
The city of Hailey and the Valley Chamber will kick off their annual 4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza from 9-9:30 p.m., so make sure to pick out your favorite viewing spot before dusk. (Fireworks will be shot off near Wood River High School.)
Note that the pyrotechnics show will be the only chance to see fireworks in Hailey this summer due to the city’s recent ban on fireworks, so this is not one to miss.
