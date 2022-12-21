Savannah Hilt, boiler room, christmaas cookies

If you head to the Boiler Room in Sun Valley for cookie decorating—like Savannah Hilt of Hailey, seen here on Dec. 10—be sure to vote for your favorite ginger bread house.

A fanciful display of gingerbread houses is on display at the Boiler Room in Sun Valley through Dec. 31. Creators of these locally-crafted and edible holiday homes are vying for $6,000 in prize money that will be awarded to nonprofits of their choosing.

“There are so many amazing entries and lots of really cool stories about who entered and for what reason,” said Sun Valley Resort Brand and Communications Manager Jenna Vagias.

The gingerbread houses are based on numerous stories, including one about a 13-year-old girl who loves to read and entered “Ra-Pretzel’s Tower” on behalf of the friends of the Hailey Library.

