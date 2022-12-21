A fanciful display of gingerbread houses is on display at the Boiler Room in Sun Valley through Dec. 31. Creators of these locally-crafted and edible holiday homes are vying for $6,000 in prize money that will be awarded to nonprofits of their choosing.
“There are so many amazing entries and lots of really cool stories about who entered and for what reason,” said Sun Valley Resort Brand and Communications Manager Jenna Vagias.
The gingerbread houses are based on numerous stories, including one about a 13-year-old girl who loves to read and entered “Ra-Pretzel’s Tower” on behalf of the friends of the Hailey Library.
Vagias said an 18-year-old man who came through the “I Have a Dream” program submitted his build on behalf of the foundation. Another built an “accessible abode” complete with sit-skiers, built by the Higher Ground staff and submitted on behalf of their organization.
Viewing and voting is open to the public every day through New Year’s Eve at the Boiler Room from 8 a.m-8 p.m. The top three winning entries will receive a donation from the Sun Valley Company. First place will be awarded $3,000, second place, $2,000, and third place $1,000.
One vote per viewer may be submitted during this time frame and viewers may select up to three of their favorite entries. Viewers must visit the display in person and have a cell phone and email address to vote.
The Gingerbread House Competition on the Sun Valley Mall is one of numerous events taking place throughout the holiday season in Sun Valley.
