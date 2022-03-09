Getting hitched without breaking the bank

A couple’s big day doesn’t have to be expensive to be elegant and memorable. Family and friends are finding ways to be creative, gathering in unexpected places and using a few secret tricks to celebrate lasting bliss without breaking the bank.
Ashlie and Arlo Shaddy got married on Ashlie’s grandparents’ farm in Filer. The pastoral surroundings were highlighted with brightly colored flowers from a farmer’s market in nearby Gooding.
“I wanted everything locally sourced and to do it as inexpensively as possible,” Ashlie said. “It’s silly to spend so much money on one day. I’d rather give it away as donations to other people who need it.”
The local flora was fashioned into a bouquet and the remaining flowers became boutonnieres. Some were stylishly wrapped into buckets—an effect that wowed wedding photographer Jennifer Franklin, who was shooting the event.
“I had not seen this done before and it looked gorgeous,” Franklin said. “She improvised and supported local businesses and it looked like a bigger and more expensive wedding than it was.”
Some additional pro-tips: Have a family member or close friend officiate; hire a band for a short time, then transition into a less expensive DJ; order a small wedding cake and make cupcakes for the guests; and book your vendors early. Above all, be flexible on dates—you might save a lot of money by having your wedding on a Friday or Sunday, or by booking an off-season date in the late spring or late fall.
Don’t have access to a family farm? Booking an empty restaurant, a private home or a unique venue, like the Sawtooth Botanical Garden, can add splash. People have been doing backyard weddings for years to save money, but some newlyweds are now renting AirBnB’s with great big yards in fancy locales.
Still, cost can be prohibitive, so asking friends for affordable options helps, too. Matt and Aleksandra Robinson had their wedding reception on a friend’s tennis court that had been transformed by ribbons of lights into a party space and dance floor.
Franklin has photographed numerous weddings in the Wood River Valley. She said the surrounding natural beauty of the area oftentimes draws the bride and groom into the cathedral of nature. Getting married on public land can require permits, but the views are unmatched and the setting can bring out the frontier spirit in a wedding party.
Caitlin and Tristan Head got married on BLM land, which belongs to us all. The date was set for June 21, summer solstice. The scene was set when people set up campers and tents, which came in handy when it decided to snow. Oh well. That’s Idaho. And the unexpected precipitation did not dampen spirits.
“Everyone walked down the hill to a huge fire pit and had dinner,” Franklin said. “People had their dogs there, and they were well-behaved.”
Tess Cook and Jennifer Murphy Cook decided to combine a mix of rugged wilderness with comfy cabins and rented out the entire Sawtooth Lodge, cabins and hot pool in Lowman for $8,000. With grounds capable of accommodating 100 guests, it turned out to be quite a deal.
“It was peaceful and beautiful,” Jenn said. “And it was nice to have just family and close friends there. I would definitely recommend it if you love the outdoors.”
Jenn said she looked at catering but couldn’t find anyone who would handle a job that far into the woods without charging a premium travel fee. Her brothers helped out and they put together a taco bar instead.
“It was something easy, and everybody likes tacos,” she said. “We had exclusive use of the hot pool and everyone stayed the whole weekend. There was no shuffling back and forth to hotels.”
The wedding hosts created rustic decorations from artificial flowers bought with half-off coupons from a chain hobby shop. Jenn bought the table decorations from a crafts store using an app on her phone.
“We even returned them for a refund,” she said. “We rented tables, chairs and linens, but used plastic silverware and paper plates that could be recycled or burned in the fire pit. That saved us a lot of money.”
Franklin said since wedding photographers can be expensive, it’s best to get organized and prepare a schedule.
“If you really work on your timeline, you only need a photographer for four or five hours,” Franklin said. “You don’t necessarily need me hanging out for hours at the reception. I can get family photos done in about 30 minutes. You may not want to depend on cell phone photos and have unexpected pictures showing up on social media.”
Franklin said depending on the spirits of the occasion, booze costs can get out of hand. To control the alcohol budget, it’s best to settle on a free signature drink—a punch or cocktail of some sort—combined with a cash bar, or give out drink tickets.
“If people really want to save money,” she said, “they can elope and then come back and have a big party later. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In