Have you ever found yourself unable to walk by a pretty rock without picking it up for a closer inspection?

Realized that your pockets—or car-door compartments—are filled to capacity with rocks that caught your eye?

Have you started browsing rock tumblers online?

Blue agate

Translucent blue and brown agates are found throughout Blaine County.
Moss agate

An “electric sunset” moss agate specimen collected in eastern Blaine County by local lapidary artist Thornly Williams. “Every time I think I’ve seen the best of the best, something new and even more amazing shows up,” he says.
Variegated jasper

Blue and green variegated jasper found along the Big Wood in Hailey.

