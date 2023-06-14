Have you ever found yourself unable to walk by a pretty rock without picking it up for a closer inspection?
Realized that your pockets—or car-door compartments—are filled to capacity with rocks that caught your eye?
Have you started browsing rock tumblers online?
If you answered ‘yes’ to any of those questions, you may be a rockhound.
The good news is that you’re in luck—and in good company—in central Idaho, which offers an astonishing cross-section of rocks and minerals from every epoch.
In Blaine County alone, one can find everything from 2,000-year-old basalt at Craters of the Moon to 300-million-year-old quartzite and pyrite around Carbonate Mountain. Further north in the Sawtooth Wilderness, federally protected aquamarine and topaz deposits peek out of smoky quartz and pink granite.
“Almost everybody’s niche is covered with the variety here,” says Alyssa Biel, forest geologist on the Sawtooth National Forest. “Sedimentary, igneous and metamorphic—we really cover the whole spectrum.”
You don’t have to go on strenuous backpacking expeditions to find impressive specimens, either. A quick wade in the Big Wood River could turn up green-striped gneiss, white agates and banded jasper; in the lava scree fields along Highway 75, red and gold rhyolite; at Adams Gulch, green feldspar crystals.
Douggy Lee, a gemologist and jewelry designer at Christopher & Co. in Hailey, believes that you can take the hobby at your own pace.
“The spirit of rockhounding is about feeding your desire to get out there and explore the nature that surrounds us. That’s what it’s all about,” he says. “And you can almost go out any canyon around here—Bullion, Croy, Democrat Gulch, Muldoon—and you’re more likely than not to stumble upon something interesting.”
Lee, a Wood River Valley native, has been a dyed-in-the-wool rockhound as long as he can remember. Growing up in a family of fishermen, he took fishing trips on the Salmon River from a young age.
“But I didn’t really have the patience for it because I was more of an adventurous spirit, so I’d just go wander off and explore the mountains,” he recalled in an interview outside the shop.
As an adult, Lee rekindled that passion while taking a year-long road trip throughout the West. He picked up large thundereggs in Nevada (“The volcanos down there are much more massive,” he said) and collected rare minerals within the earthen red soils of Bisbee, Arizona. Eventually, he started working at the international Tucson Gem and Mineral Show, honing his jewelry-making skills along the way.
“I’d stop off at random [public land] sites and collect rocks, and I had this little wagon with crystals that I’d pull around in whichever city I was in,” he said.
It’s Lee’s belief that every rock has a fascinating story, and he says it’s helpful to understand the mineral environment in which it was created.
Take the ruddy cliffs at Adams Gulch, which arose from violent volcanic explosions part of the Challis Magmatic Event around 50 million years ago.
The rocky outcroppings—part of what’s known as the “Challis volcanic field”—were likely formed of ash and mud flowing from Griffin Butte, a nearby eroded volcano that’s now extinct, according to Shawn Willsey, a geology professor at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.
Biel explained the magmatic event as a two-part process. Around 52 million years ago, three to four miles below the surface, she said “you had underground magma rising closer to that crust and pushing on the overlying stuff and solidifying without breaching the surface. The second phase included volcanic eruptions—“the ‘boom’ volcano in a movie type of thing”—with magma breaching the surface, she said.
The same Challis volcanic field that blanketed much of the Wood River Valley extends up to its namesake town, according to Willsey. Petrified sequoia stumps southwest of Challis serve as a reminder of the giant redwood trees that once thrived in the area before they were buried in volcanic ash. Lee says that agatized and opalized petrified wood, or “gem wood,” is abundant in Blaine County, too, if you know what to look for.
“What you’re going to find together, what goes hand-in-hand, are petrified wood, jasper, moss agate, and even geodes,” he said. “They’re all really the same stone, just with different additives, and there is an endless supply here.”
Lee explained that agatized wood is created over millions of years, when the minerals in volcanic ash infiltrate a tree or log’s organic material cell-by-cell with silica and quartz.
The same replacement process gave rise to the semiprecious moss agates that Lee enjoys collecting in the Little Wood drainage. There, cavities formed by gasses trapped within lava slowly filled in with silica-rich minerals. The result: colorful hunks of quartz interspersed with striking mossy-green filaments.
“I only know moss agate to come from two, maybe three places in the world,” he says of the gemstone. (Anywhere in the region where you see weathered “super volcanoes” dotting the landscape is a sure sign that moss agates are nearby, he notes.)
Fellow rockhound and local lapidary artist Thornly Williams is another avid collector of moss agates. On Instagram, he documents some of his finds from southern and central Idaho. One of his favorites is the “Carey electric-sunset moss agate,” featuring a fiery band of red against dark green, which he collects from streams in the Little Wood drainage. Another is the giant “campfire plume” agate with dark orange crystals and feathery pink mineral growths, collected from the Arco desert.
What can you find?
While it may have been galena—an ore rich in lead and silver—deposits that originally drew miners to the area, rarer minerals lie in the canyons and riverbeds around the Wood River, Sawtooth and Lost River valleys.
Sphalerite crystals, which contain zinc, are found near Broadford Road in Bellevue and out Croy Canyon at Bullion, Croesus, and Kelly gulches west of Hailey, according to the Hudson Institute of Mineralogy’s database, mindat.org.
The site documents impressive finds further north and east. The list is endless: blue agates, malachite and azurite in the Garden Creek and Lime Creek drainages in Custer County; molybdenite off Trail Creek Road along the county line; Jamesonite on Railroad Ridge, at the northern end of the White Clouds; garnets in Mackay; moonstone near Magic Reservoir.
Other discoveries have gone undocumented, according to Williams.
Along the Yankee Fork of the Salmon River, one can find “boulder opal,” or iron stone with precious fire opal inside, he says. These stones were only known to be found in Australia—the Queensland outback, to be more precise—until a friend of Williams’ found a sample in the Yankee Fork drainage.
“Idaho boulder opal is more rare than Martian meteorites,” he said.
Williams said his “biggest” secret to being a successful rockhound: “Get out there early.”
“Keep your eyes open and there’s no telling what you could stumble across. It could be valuable,” said Christopher Roebuck, owner of Christopher & Co.
For Lee, though, rockhounding isn’t about how successful you are, but what you learn along the way. He recommends mindat.org as a good resource for budding rockhounds to explore mineral deposits in the state. The site also lists patented mining claims where collecting is illegal, and it tells you if mines are still producing.
Lee warned that abandoned mine sites present multiple hazards, including cave-ins and toxic tailings, and shouldn’t be entered.
“It’s never a good idea to go into an abandoned mine. It’s dangerous and I wouldn’t recommend it to the general public,” he said, speaking from experience.
Lee says he subscribes to the mantra ‘pack it in, pack it out’ when out collecting. The number-one rule, he says, is know exactly where you’re collecting—on BLM, Forest Service or other public land, as each has its own regulations. If you do dig, it’s important that you fill your holes in so you don’t disturb the landscape or potentially hurt someone.
“We want to keep our backyard—the Sawtooths—pristine,” Roebuck added.
What are the rules?
The collecting of rocks, mineral specimens, gemstones, petrified wood and invertebrate fossils is generally considered a “casual use activity” that requires no permit, fee or notification of the BLM, according to the agency. Collectors, however, must only use hand tools and metal detectors—no power tools, earthmoving equipment or explosives are allowed.
“For petrified wood, reasonable limits for personal use are defined as 25 pounds, plus one piece, per day, with an annual limit of 250 pounds,” the agency states.
A permit is required for the collection of decorative stone, such as river cobbles and lava rock for landscaping or construction purposes.
Sawtooth National Forest rules are a bit different. Rocks and minerals can be collected on the SNRA without a permit, provided that the collecting is for hobby and noncommercial use and the rock or mineral was picked up on the surface, the Forest Service states.
“Anything that’s for personal use—so it’s not going to be sold, bartered or traded, like ‘This rock looks cool, I want to put it on my bookshelf’—that’s fine,” Biel said.
Special-use permits need to be obtained if one wishes to “dig with hand tools such as shovels, trowels/spades or mechanized earth-moving equipment, including bobcats, suction dredges, ‘high banking’ or dry washing equipment,” according to the Forest Service.
Biel said that illegal collection and resource damage has been an ongoing issue. And, she stressed, the Sawtooth Wilderness is strictly off-limits to collecting.
“The wilderness ethos of ‘leave no trace’ also includes not taking things away,” she said.
Biel noted that there are circumstances where somebody could be mining a resource on SNRA or Sawtooth Wilderness land, but under valid existing claims. That activity is closely watched by the Forest Service, she said, and ever since the SNRA was designated in 1972, nobody has been able to stake a mineral claim. ￼
