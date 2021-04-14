Preparing for a nice flow of mountain biking in the Wood River Valley is important in 2021. The all-encompassing sport is ready to speed past the COVID-19 pandemic faster than a steep berm on a clean trail ride, and Sturtevants in Ketchum is here to help youngsters get reacquainted.
Sturtevants is planning the return of its highly successful Youth Mountain Biking Camp, which will help develop and showcase campers’ skills.
This year there will be multiple options split into different sessions by age: The Skill Group (ages 8-10) and the Adventure Group (ages 10-12).
Dates for those two groups are from June 14-17, June 28 to July 1, July 19-22, Aug. 2-5 and Aug. 16-19.
There will also be an older group (ages 12-13) that will ride from July 12-15.
All camps will run between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. with campers meeting at Sturtevants in Ketchum.
The cost is $350 for each session or $100 per day. Gratuity is not included.
Campers must have mountain biking experience and a functional bike. If a participant does not have a bike, bike rentals will be offered at 30% off with full camp registration, pending availability.
The popularity of the camp has grown each year throughout the valley, and Sturtevants wants to tailor the experience to campers’ ability levels.
Getting back into summer camps while practicing COVID-19 precautions is always a concern. This camp will practice social distancing and mask-wearing while in transportation vans.
“Generally, this activity is COVID-friendly,” Sturtevants owner Olin Glenne said. “We expect masks to be worn while in the vans, but mountain biking is outside and social distancing will be practiced.”
Sturtevants is fully licensed as an outfitter by the Ketchum Ranger District and the Forest Service, so campers will be able to experience the full effect of the Wood River Valley’s beauty and majestic trail system.
Kids will ride the Ketchum pump track and trails such as Forbidden Fruit, Corral Creek and the Galena Lodge network, just to name a few.
Campers will learn to ride correctly while developing skills such as braking, shifting, ascending, descending, body position and technical abilities. The camp will also have a specific focus on rider safety, trail etiquette and a better understanding on how bikes work.
Sturtevants asks campers to bring plenty of food (lunch plus a snack), water, sunscreen, weather appropriate clothes, sunglasses, cycling shorts and cycling/athletic footwear.
Transportation is provided by Sturtevants—participants must be ready for pick-up at the shop’s Ketchum location at 9 a.m., and they will be dropped back off there at 2 p.m. each day.
Full camp registration is due the Friday prior to camp beginning. Daily drop-ins must register by 5 p.m. the day before each camp.
For more information, call Sturtevants at 208-726-4501 or visit www.sturtevants-sv.com.
