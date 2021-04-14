Galena Lodge’s always popular Youth Adventure Camps are already filled throughout their eight-week schedule, as are Galena’s two sessions of Kids Adventure Camps and four sessions of Youth Mountain Bike Camps.
In fact, they filled within four hours of the opening of registration on Feb. 1, lodge co-owner Don Shepler said.
“Never, ever happened before,” Shepler said of the nearly immediate sell-out.
However, there is an email waiting list. Each week, on Wednesdays prior to 4 p.m., the lodge will send out an email stating which weeks and how many spots are open. If there are any openings, those spots will become available to book on the lodge’s website at 4 p.m.
To sign up to receive the emails, go to galenalodge.com and click on Kids Camps.
The five-day Youth Adventure Camps run for eight sessions, with start dates running from June 21 to Aug. 16, each day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $450 per person, per week. This camp is for ages 8-12.
The Kids Week program aims to prepare kids ages 6-8 for the Adventure Camp while engaging in many of the same activities but for shorter periods of time and focusing on less intense skills. The camp runs from June 14-18 and June 28 to July 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and costs $300 per week.
For the Kids Mountain Bike Camp, Galena Lodge will use its trails to teach bike-handling skills to kids ages 8-12. It will run for four five-day camps, starting with the week of June 28 to July 2, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day. Cost is $350.
Lunch and snacks are provided in the cost, as is transportation from the Wood River YMCA to the lodge and back each day.
Lodge co-owner Erin Zell said this year’s quick fill-up can probably be partly explained by the fact that the Galena Lodge camps are the first to go online and that many people were turned away last summer, so were quick to sign up this year.
Despite the no-vacancy situation at organized camps this year, Zell said, there are plenty of opportunities for individual activities that parents can find for their kids throughout the Wood River Valley.
“Maybe you can create your own camp,” she said.
